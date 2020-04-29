Recipes: Three Italian desserts for Mother’s Day

The Italians know a thing or two about expressing emotion through food, so this Mother’s Day, show your mom some love with one of these comforting desserts. We start by reimagining crunchy biscotti as a crisp, pat-in-the-pan shortbread flavored with rosemary and pine nuts. Next, semolina flour creates a no-fuss crust while whipped egg whites add lift in a light, creamy cheesecake. And, finally, we use olive oil to create our lighter and moister Orange-Anise Bundt Cake.

The dough may get sticky in a warm kitchen, but 10 minutes in the refrigerator will fix that. Cooling the cookies completely before cutting into bars produces uneven shards; 15 minutes is the sweet spot for a sturdy but sliceable texture.

1½ cups (213 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (85 grams) fine cornmeal

½ cup (99 grams) white sugar

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) salted butter, softened

1 cup pine nuts

3 tablespoons honey

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with foil, letting the edges hang over the long sides of the pan. In a bowl, combine the flour and cornmeal; set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the sugar, rosemary, and orange zest. Mix on low until the sugar is moistened and begins to clump, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 14 tablespoons of the butter, then increase to medium-high speed and beat until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes, scraping down the bowl twice. Reduce to low and gradually add the flour mixture (this should take about 30 seconds). Scrape down the bowl and mix on low until the dough forms around the paddle, about 1 minute.

Crumble the dough evenly over the bottom of the prepared pan. Coat the bottom of a dry measuring cup with oil, then use it to press the dough into an even layer. Sprinkle the pine nuts over the dough in a single layer and press down firmly.

In a small bowl, microwave the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until melted, about 30 seconds. Add the honey and stir until thoroughly combined. Brush the mixture over the bars, then bake until the top is deep golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes.

Let the bars cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Using the foil, lift the bars from the pan, transfer to a cutting board, and cut into 24 pieces. Before serving, let the bars cool completely on a wire rack. The cooled cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

Ricotta-Semolina Cheesecake

Makes 20 servings

Ricotta-semolina cheesecake. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

“Free” water released by the cheese and egg whites is a problem in cheesecakes (as the proteins coagulate, they expel water). All-purpose flour is a common stabilizer but we find semolina works much better. We also add a light dusting to the bottom of the pan to bind and absorb excess water during baking, creating a “crust.” While we love the flavor of Marsala here, dry sherry also works.

Our favorite grocery store brand of ricotta is Calabro. A fruit compote or citrus curd is the perfect partner to this barely sweet cheesecake.

Whipping egg whites separately from the yolks and then folding them into the batter lightens the texture. Don’t be surprised if the cake cracks and falls slightly as it cools. The whipped egg whites give the cake an incredibly light, fluffy texture, but they also make it delicate.

¾ cup (161 grams) white sugar, divided

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups whole-milk ricotta

1 cup mascarpone

¼ cup (43 grams) semolina flour, plus more for pan

4 large eggs, separated

2 tablespoons dry Marsala wine

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray, then dust evenly with semolina flour, tapping out the excess.

In a food processor, combine ½ cup of the sugar and the lemon zest. Process until moist and fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the ricotta and mascarpone and process until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping the sides as needed. Add the semolina, egg yolks, Marsala, lemon juice, and salt, then process until combined, about 10 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl.

In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites on medium-high speed until light and foamy, about 1 minute. With the mixer running, slowly add the remaining ¼ cup of sugar and continue to whip until the whites hold soft peaks, 1 to 2 minutes. Add a third of the egg whites to the cheese mixture and fold until combined. Add the remaining whites and fold until just incorporated. Transfer to the prepared pan, spreading into an even layer and tapping on the counter to release air bubbles.

Bake until the top is lightly browned and the cake is just set but still jiggles when shaken, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Run a knife around the inside of the pan and remove the pan sides before slicing.

Orange-Anise Bundt Cake (Ciambella)

Makes 12 servings

A spice grinder or mortar and pestle work well for grinding the anise seeds, but grind them coarse so the seeds retain some texture.

Sambuca, an Italian anise-flavored liqueur, gives us a second layer of flavor but ouzo or pastis are fine substitutes. If you prefer no alcohol, substitute ½ teaspoon anise extract plus 3 tablespoons orange juice.

2¼ cups (293 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (50 grams) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1¼ cups (267 grams) white sugar

1 tablespoon grated orange zest, and 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon orange juice

2 teaspoons anise seed, coarsely ground

3 large eggs

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup whole milk

3 tablespoons sambuca liqueur

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (125 grams) powdered sugar

1 teaspoon honey

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Generously coat a nonstick 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl, combine the white sugar, orange zest, and anise seed. Rub the mixture between your fingertips until the sugar is moistened and beginning to clump. Add the eggs and whisk until lightened in color and slightly thickened, about 30 seconds.

While whisking, gradually pour in the oil; whisk until completely incorporated. Whisk in the milk, sambuca, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and whisk until smooth with a few small lumps.

Pour into the prepared pan. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then invert the cake onto the rack. Let cool completely, about 2 hours.

In a small bowl, whisk the powdered sugar, orange juice, and honey until smooth. Brush evenly over the cake. Let the glaze dry until no longer sticky, about 1 hour.





