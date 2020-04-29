We were about to get together, and then the coronavirus hit

Q. I have a crush on a friend of mine. He likes me back, but he’s slow on the love thing (demisexual, where physical attraction comes after an emotional bond). We hadn’t actually gotten together before this special hell (quarantine) started. I don’t know if I should try to develop this relationship when the news says we might not be able to see each other for many months.

I’ve texted him a few times since life changed, and there was a group Zoom I saw him in, but he hasn’t been super chatty. I presume there are reasons for that (most people are anxious, and his family business is retail). He’ll respond to a message but doesn’t say much otherwise.

I want to deepen the relationship, but with the coronavirus curtailing everything, maybe it’s better not to get more attached. I read all of these articles about dating now and I think, “What are you, nuts? You want to get an online boyfriend now — when you can’t even meet?” And yet, here I am. Should I take the hint from life, the world, and his general silence? If I do keep trying, what do I do if he (or I) is generally feeling terrible and doesn’t have much to say? It’s not like there’s much that’s fun to talk about right now.

— Crush

A. I do think it’s worth having crushes right now. Even if it’s all just fantasy, it stimulates the brain (and other things). Also, at some point, we will be able to leave our homes. Dating via Zoom might sound strange, but I’m hoping there will be some new in-person couples when all of this is over.

But your question is about courting this specific person during quarantine. My thought is . . . why not try?

Talking about life can be difficult and depressing right now. Ask him to share a movie with you, or watch the same TV show. That’s what’s kept me together these past few weeks. Sometimes I keep a friend on speaker while I watch a show, and we talk about it like we’re on the same couch.

I have one friend who’s watching Outlander for the first time and she texts me as she goes. It gets the scary stuff off my mind for a few minutes at a time. Maybe tell him you’d like to try that with him. Also, there are online partner puzzles. The Houseparty app. Send him an invite for something you can do together.

If he says no, ask how you can better support him during this complicated time. He might appreciate the question.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If he is demisexual, then this is your opportunity to strengthen the friendship — the most essential component to you becoming a couple. Instead of sitting around wondering what he is thinking, why aren’t you FaceTiming with him? I mean, this is your golden opportunity to spend one-on-one time with him in a purely conversational setting. HEYITHINK

Maybe he’s not a chatty text kind of person. Instead of trying to assign meaning to that, consider that you may not even be compatible because you require more contact. CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY

Forget this dude and find someone who’s more your speed. STILETTOSONCOBBLESTONE

