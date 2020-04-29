An 11-year-old girl allegedly stole a car, but she’s too young to be charged with a crime, Boston police say

The victims told police that a girl wearing a blue surgical mask approached the window of the car, and demanded that they roll down the window, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Boston police said a woman told them she parked her Hyundai SUV in the 1000 block of Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving her son and her nephew, both teens, inside the vehicle.

The car thief wore a blue surgical mask — and was an 11-year-old girl.

“When the victims complied, the female ordered the two males out of the vehicle,'' Boyle said. "She entered the driver’s seat and drove off.”

Officers spotted the vehicle in the 1500 block of Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan some time later. The vehicle — and the child — were both safely recovered, Boyle said.

Under the state’s juvenile justice laws, a person has to be at least 12 years old to have a criminal complaint of juvenile delinquency filed against them, Boyle said.

Police released the child to the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

In a posting on bpdnews.com, police reminded drivers not to leave vehicles with engines running.

"As a reminder, drivers should never under any circumstances leave their motor vehicle running while unattended. Not only is this a citable offense in the City of Boston, the driver is left vulnerable to a possible vehicle theft,'' police wrote.





