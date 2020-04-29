Another 12 Rhode Islanders die of coronavirus, bringing death toll to 251

PROVIDENCE -- Another 12 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and a 321 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
Those numbers are up from Tuesday, when the state reported six new fatalities and 218 more positive tests.
The state death toll now stands at 251, and a total of 8,247 Rhode Islanders have tested positive.
The Department of Health reported 269 people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, 80 are in intensive care units, and 55 are on ventilators.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, are scheduled to provide the daily update on the outbreak at 2:30 p.m. today.
This story will be updated during the news conference.
