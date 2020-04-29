Boston man allegedly claimed to have contagious disease as he spat at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital staff

A Boston man claimed to have a contagious disease as he allegedly spat at nurses and other staffers working in the emergency room at the Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain Tuesday morning.

Kamari Hope, 36, allegedly entered the ER around 8:45 a.m. where he “quickly became loud and aggressive towards the staff,” Boston police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com Wednesday. Hope allegedly remained combative when special police officers at the hospital asked him to leave the property police wrote.

“The suspect then began to spit on members of the nursing staff as well as security personnel while screaming and claiming that he had a highly contagious illness,” police wrote. The posting did not address whether Hope mentioned a particular disease.