Chloe the Chihuahua finds new home after owner dies from COVID-19

Chloe the Chihuahua was surrendered to the MSPCA in Boston on April 17 after her owner died from COVID-19. Now that hundreds of people have reached out to adopt her, the little pup has found a new family to go home to after a long-needed surgery.

Chloe arrived at the MSPCA with a metal plate screwed onto the front of her right leg from a surgery she underwent in 2016 to fix a broken leg. Caretakers said she has been able to move around with little pain, but the plate should have been removed years ago.

Surgeons at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston will take the plate off her leg during surgery Wednesday.