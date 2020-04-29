Easton man charged with manslaughter in crash

A driver is facing a charge of manslaughter for a head-on crash that killed an Easton man on Sunday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Jake McCabe, 25, of Easton, was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday night. He posted $10,000 cash bail. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has temporarily closed court houses, McCabe is due to be arraigned on June 2 in Taunton District Court, prosecutors said in a statement.

He is also facing multiple motor vehicle violations for the crash that killed Scott A. Lewis, 37, of South Easton, prosecutors said in a statement.