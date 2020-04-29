Easton man charged with manslaughter in crash

A driver is facing a charge of manslaughter for a head-on crash that killed an Easton man on Sunday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Jake McCabe, 25, of Easton, was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday night. He posted $10,000 cash bail. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has temporarily closed court houses, McCabe is due to be arraigned on June 2 in Taunton District Court, prosecutors said in a statement.
He is also facing multiple motor vehicle violations for the crash that killed Scott A. Lewis, 37, of South Easton, prosecutors said in a statement.
McCabe was alone in a Cadillac Escalade that allegedly collided with a Kia Rio driven by Lewis around 1:50 p.m. Sunday near 539 Bay Road. Lewis, the sole occupant of his car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
McCabe was transported to Boston Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Police on Sunday issued a criminal citation to McCabe, seeking to charge him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a lane violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.
A clerk’s hearing to determine the merit of those charges will be held at a later date in Taunton District Court, according to the statement.
Easton police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating the crash.
