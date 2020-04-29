Fugitive wanted for 2018 kidnapping, rape in New Bedford captured in Philadelphia, State Police say

A man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman at knifepoint for several hours in New Bedford two years ago was captured by authorities last week in Philadelphia, State Police said.

Carlos Vizcaino, 34, was caught by members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the U.S. Marshals Service April 21, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A surveillance team apprehended Vizcaino outside his Philadelphia residence without incident.

In the early morning of May 31, 2018, New Bedford police responded to a report of a woman without clothes running from a car on Kilburn Street, Procopio said. Officers found the woman and brought her to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation found that she had been held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted for several hours, police said.