Gilead, maker of remdesivir, says it’s ‘aware of positive data’ from NIAID study

The statement did not say what the “positive data” on remdesivir was.

“We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing,” the company said in a statement.

Gilead Sciences Inc., maker of remdesivir, which some experts think is a promising coronavirus treatment drug, said Wednesday it is “aware of positive data” emerging from a study of the drug by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The statement noted that the drug “is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19.”

The company also said, “Gilead will share additional remdesivir data from the company’s open-label Phase 3 SIMPLE trial in patients with severe COVID-19 disease shortly. This study will provide information on whether a shorter, 5-day duration of therapy may have similar efficacy and safety as the 10-day treatment course evaluated in the NIAID trial and other ongoing trials."

“Gilead will continue to discuss with regulatory authorities the growing data set regarding remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19,” the statement said.

The study by NIAID, a division of the National Institutes of Health, is a double-blind, placebo-controlled experiment involving 800 patients. It was considered the most important and rigorously designed test of the drug. Its results were not expected to be released so soon, STAT reported Wednesday morning.

Gilead shares jumped more than 9 percent in premarket trading, and the news appeared to lift the entire US stock market as well, with futures linked to major indexes surging after the company’s statement was issued, Bloomberg News reported.

There is no treatment for coronavirus and a vaccine is expected to take a long time to develop, so the progress of testing of remdesivir has been closely watched.

