Maine reports one death, 16 more coronavirus cases

Cumberland County has also reported the most cases of the virus with 472, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 203 cases and 104 cases, respectively.

Cumberland County has reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths, the most of the state’s counties since the pandemic began, officials said. Waldo County has reported second most with 11 deaths, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and an additional 16 coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the death toll to 52 and case count to 1,056 statewide.

The small increase in deaths and cases throughout Maine comes a day after Governor Janet Mills extended the stay-at-home order through May and unveiled a four-month plan to reopen the local economy and return the state to a “new normal.” State officials believe Maine has succeeded in “flattening the curve,” but the progress of Mills’ gradual plan relies heavily on whether new coronavirus trends spark in the coming months.

Advertisement

“While this plan presents a path forward for gradually and safely restarting our economy, it should not lure Maine people into thinking that this pandemic is almost over or that things will be back to normal soon,” Mills said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Of the total cases in the state, 615 people have recovered after contracting the virus, officials said. Three more people have been hospitalized since Tuesday morning, increasing the total number of patients who have been hospitalized to 166. Currently, 32 people are hospitalized, with 17 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

Throughout Maine, 171 ICU beds and 314 ventilators are available for use, officials said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.