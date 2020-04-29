Making sure students voices are heard

To all the teens out there: The education team at the Globe wants school officials and policy makers to hear about your experiences with school closure and the coronavirus crisis.

There are two ways you can join the conversation. We have a text line just for students where we share education news and ask for your opinions and story ideas. To join, text the word HELLO to 1-833-335-2777.

We also host weekly virtual town halls. Register here: globe.com/studenttownhall