Man arrested for allegedly dragging state trooper during traffic stop in Taunton

Claude Remy, 32, was arrested in Framingham at 11 a.m. following an overnight investigation, according to a statement from State Police.

A man whose last known permanent address was in Dorchester was arrested Wednesday on attempted murder and a slew of other charges for allegedly dragging a state trooper with a pickup truck during a traffic stop the night before in Taunton, State Police said.

On Tuesday night, a trooper had pulled over Remy in his 2019 Dodge Ram pickup for a motor vehicle violation near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 140 at 8:17 p.m.

State Police said the trooper approached the pickup and engaged in a “brief struggle” with Remy, who then allegedly drove off at a high speed with the trooper holding on to him. After being dragged for a short distance, the trooper was separated from the vehicle and thrown to the ground, striking his head and body on the pavement as the pickup fled northbound, according to the statement.

The trooper continued working his shift, according to officials.

A resident from Berkley called police to report a suspicious pickup truck parked in a neighbor’s driveway and that a man had run away in a small sedan. Troopers confirmed the pickup belonged to Remy.

Along with attempted murder, State Police said Remy was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, larceny under $1,200, assault with intent to murder, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, left lane restriction violation, and marked lanes violation.

He was arraigned in a Bristol County court and ordered held on $75,000 bail. He was transported to Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, where he will stay until he posts bail, the statement said.

