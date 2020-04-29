Man arrested on murder charge related to fatal shooting in Beverly

A 64-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on murder charges connected to a fatal shooting in Beverly last month, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.

Bruce W. Gunn was taken into custody without incident at his 401 Cabot St. apartment in Beverly around 5 a.m., prosecutors said.

On March 13, police responded to a report of a “man down” at 10 Summer St. in Beverly at about 6 p.m., officials said.