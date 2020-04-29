Man arrested on murder charge related to fatal shooting in Beverly

A 64-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on murder charges connected to a fatal shooting in Beverly last month, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.
Bruce W. Gunn was taken into custody without incident at his 401 Cabot St. apartment in Beverly around 5 a.m., prosecutors said.
On March 13, police responded to a report of a “man down” at 10 Summer St. in Beverly at about 6 p.m., officials said.
Donald Fogg, 50, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
Gunn was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to the charge via teleconference in Salem District Court Wednesday, Blodgett’s office said. The police report about the arrest was impounded.
