Roxbury man arrested on gun and marijuana charges in Dorchester

A Roxbury man was arrested after Boston police officers pulled over a car in Dorchester and allegedly found a handgun and several bags of marijuana in the man’s possession Tuesday night, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers received information that a car driving near Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street contained a gun, police said in a statement. Officers located the car and conducted a traffic stop. After ordering the occupants to exit the car several times, the female driver, a male front passenger, and a male rear passenger stepped out of the car.

An officer noticed a brown paper bag resting on the front passenger’s feet as the group exited the car, police said. Officers found a black Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm handgun in the bag and three bags of marijuana in another bag on the floorboard. The front passenger, later identified as Darien Everett, 38, was arrested. The two other occupants were identified and released.