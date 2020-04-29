UMaine offers in-state tuition to college students displaced by coronavirus

The “Maine Welcome” program offers an “affordable option” for students displaced by these closures, said UMaine spokesperson Dan Demeritt. Accepted students will pay the in-state sticker price at one of the state’s seven campuses — $8,071 for undergraduate students and $23,190 for law students.

Universities nationwide have shuttered temporarily to slow the spread of COVID-19, with most offering online courses. But with millions lost in revenue this semester and the fate of future enrollment uncertain, some small colleges may be forced to close their doors for good. Twenty colleges have already closed or consolidated in 2020, according news site Education Dive.

Students whose academic careers are disrupted by permanent college closures during the pandemic will have the chance to finish their degrees at the University of Maine for the price of in-state tuition.

Advertisement

“We know that things were bad before COVID-19 demographically and financially,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy via phone. “So it is reasonable to expect there will be additional closings. We thought it was appropriate to reach out to folks and offer them a welcoming hand. It’s the Maine thing to do.”

The school is open to partnering with closed institutions looking for places to transfer undergraduate students. But the program will also be open to applicants outside these agreements from all 50 states.

“Maine Welcome” students will land on campus as early as this fall, when face-to-face instruction is expected to resume. The administration plans to adapt the campus’ activities to fit social distancing guidelines but open as normal. As of Wednesday, 1,056 cases have been reported in Maine, as well as 52 deaths.

Though it’s the first program of its kind, UMaine has used reduced tuition to attract out-of-state students before. The state began a similar Flagship Match Program in 2015, which permits students from nine states, including Massachusetts, to attend the Orono campus while paying the tuition price of their home state’s flagship university.

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_