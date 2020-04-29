Mass. House attempt to install remote voting hits GOP roadblock

The order included allowing remote voting and setting a new July deadline for the House to produce a budget proposal. Once the rules were finalized, the 160-seat body was slated on Thursday to debate and vote on, via conference call, a bill Governor Charlie Baker filed allowing the state more flexibility in borrowing money this fiscal year.

The House appeared poised to approve an order with 20 new emergency rules reshaping how representatives pass laws in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after parts of the package were changed amid concerns from Republicans and progressive Democrats.

The top Republican in the Massachusetts House on Wednesday blocked the passage of an emergency rules package designed to allow remote voting in the chamber, leading to a rare public dispute between Democratic leadership and the chamber’s small GOP caucus.

The vote would have been the House’s first formal session since the pandemic upended daily life last month and after Democrats had prodded legislative leadership to move more quickly in finding ways to allow formal lawmaking to resume.

But the GOP leader, Representative Bradley H. Jones, on Wednesday used a procedural move to block its passage during an informal session, where any dissent stops a bill from passing. It came moments after House Democrats denied an amendment he filed that would have lifted the rules once Baker’s borrowing bill passed. The current draft of the rules keeps them in place as late as January.

Jones, a North Reading Republican, did not immediately respond to a requests for comment. But he told the State House News Service earlier Wednesday that he disagreed with new limits put on how often lawmakers can speak on a bill, as well as a new deadline to sign up to debate.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo quickly released a sharp statement accusing House Republicans of using a "partisan political move meant to enhance their power at the expense of the taxpayer and the safety of the public.” By blocking the rules, he said, it delays the “time sensitive and critical” legislation.

“The Republican action could imperil the state’s cash flow, require cuts to services for vulnerable populations during a public health crisis, and harm the state’s bond rating, which will only add to the future cost of borrowing,” DeLeo said.

“The Republican action today, which forced us to call in Members to the Chamber, is in direct conflict with the Baker Administration’s guidance on physical distancing and puts at risk House Members, staff, and the public at large," DeLeo added. “This is an unparalleled example of both recklessness and fiscal irresponsibility.”

Democrats hold a super majority in the House, leaving the chamber’s 31-member GOP caucus and Jones, the minority leader since 2003, with little power beyond forcing recorded roll call votes or debate on legislation.

It made Wednesday’s move, and the fiery, public response from DeLeo, all the more remarkable.

DeLeo said Jones was “briefed extensively” on the rules changes, and incorporated some of the House Republicans’ recommendations. DeLeo and other House leaders on Tuesday had backtracked from a controversial provision that would have made it more difficult for representatives to force a roll call vote, amending the order amid pressure from Republicans, Democrats, and progressive groups alike.

The original language would have required 25 percent of the House to agree to holding a roll call — a bar that would make it impossible for the House’s Republican caucus to push a vote. The order ultimately reverted back to the House’s current rule, which requires only 10 percent.

The House’s 11-page rules proposal followed weeks of discussion about how representatives could restart voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed the State House to the public and suspended formal lawmaking.

Lawmakers in at least 14 other states have already changed their procedures to allow for remote participation or voting since March, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The House plan calls for a small number of representatives to remain in the chamber for a vote and the vast majority of lawmakers to follow along through a public live stream, using conference call lines to dial in and cast their votes. Designated monitors in the chamber would then collect and submit the votes to the House clerk.

The goal was to create a system that’s “sustainable," said state Representative William Driscoll, “so we can do it one time or 100 times, as long as the technology holds up.” Driscoll, a Milton Democrat, sits on a working group that helped draft the rules

The transition, however, comes with other changes. For example, lawmakers who want to speak on any bill have to notify House leaders by 10 a.m. the day of the vote.

State Representative Kate Hogan, a Stow Democrat who also sits on a House committee that drafted the rules, acknowledged the challenges lawmakers faced in trying recreate voting through conference calls.

“It’s going to be more limited. There’s no way we can replicate a live and in-person floor debate,” Hogan said. “We are on phone lines every time we have to respond to a motion, voice vote, a quorum. That’s going to take a great deal of time.

“We are trying to put these together thoughtfully,” she added. “We’re hoping this isn’t going to be forever.”

House Republicans on Tuesday had already raised concerns about several of the changes, suggesting they could block it from going forward if the plan wasn’t amended. And progressive groups, too, criticized the original proposal for handicapping debate.

By thinning the number of people in the chamber, the proposal also waives a rule that ensures reporters are “entitled to the privileges of the reporters’ galleries,” an area that overlooks the chamber and is used by the press to monitor sessions in-person.

Hogan said the “presumption” is reporters will still be allowed in the press gallery, but that it will be limited to adhere to six-foot social distancing rules.

For weeks, lawmakers have relied on back-channel negotiations and informal legislative sessions to continue moving legislation to Baker’s desk. But those sparsely attended gatherings, such as Wednesday’s session, have limitations — a single vote in opposition, for example, can stall legislation — and they are all but devoid of any debate.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout