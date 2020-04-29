The nation’s economy can be rescued by rescuing state economies

In a recent video conference call, nine state and national fiscal policy experts from the public and private sectors gave the Massachusetts Legislature a dire forecast for fiscal 2021 (which begins July 1). State revenue could fall short of previous projections by more than $5 billion. With the economy largely shut down, revenue from income, sales, and corporate excise tax has disappeared. Yet while revenue has dried up, the pandemic has forced state and local governments to spend far more on health care, unemployment, and other programs.

There is a looming obstacle to the Commonwealth’s recovery from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At exactly the moment Massachusetts will try to get the economy moving again, probably this summer, the state and local governments could be contracting their budgets under the weight of plummeting revenue and colossal COVID-19 related costs. To ensure the recovery is not undermined, state government needs to be positioned to support the economy. But that won’t happen until Congress focuses federal stimulus dollars on investments in state and local governments and locally directed infrastructure projects.

Several tools can fill the fiscal gap. Massachusetts has its largest “rainy day fund” ever, with $3.5 billion put aside for just the kind of moment we find ourselves in today. But we don’t know how long the recession will last, so it would be irresponsible to empty this account in one fiscal year.

Advertisement

In these moments, states typically take steps to cut costs, including layoffs. But cutting public sector jobs could accelerate the economic downturn — state and local governments combined are the largest employer in Massachusetts. Demand for municipal bonds has also plummeted, taking away one of the main tools local governments have to quickly raise money.

The recovery from the COVID-19 downturn will be different than the recovery from the Great Recession. Recessions typically happen when demand for goods falls. In this case, the plug was pulled out of the economy. As social and economic restrictions are lifted in the coming months, pent-up demand should drive economic activity in the short term. But with the valve opening slowly to stay ahead of the virus, and fewer jobs in the market due to businesses closing or cutting employees, there needs to be a deliberate mid-range plan to sustain growth.

Advertisement

The best middle-term strategy will be multiple federal injections spread out for sustained impact, starting with bolstering state and local budgets. Unlike state and local governments, the federal government is not restricted by the need to balance budgets annually and can borrow money. While money has been made available to individuals and small businesses, the missing piece is support to states. The unemployment problem will not go away quickly, yet states will provide long-term welfare, health care subsidies, and even support for higher education as residents consider alternatives during an economic downturn.. Without assisting states at the same time as individuals and businesses, we are in for a longer and more uneven recovery.

After supporting local government, Congress must finally act on the over-hyped infrastructure bill. At the start of this year, the Massachusetts Legislature debated a significant transportation revenue package. A federal infrastructure bill could make several key investments a reality, putting state residents to work while finally addressing challenges to our economy.

Transportation shortfalls were a wet blanket on the Greater Boston economy as congestion blocked the movement of goods and people, and because public transportation was not viewed as safe or reliable. The state still needs affordable regional transportation solutions across the state so people can access jobs and health care. A revitalization of rail means finally connecting the Commonwealth, including west-east rail from Pittsfield and Springfield, to Worcester and Boston.

Advertisement

Some in Congress are pushing back, saying the federal government should not fund budget decisions they don’t agree with at the state level. That gravely underestimates the impact of the pandemic at the ground level. Undermining states and cities means taking away critical safety nets and the ability to achieve an equitable recovery across regions and demographics.

This past year, Massachusetts took steps to finally address the real cost of education. We committed to increase education funding by $1.5 billion to properly account for low-income students, special education, and the costs of health care for employees and retirees. Now is not the time to step back from critical investments in some of our most vulnerable children and families.

Some of the biggest recipients of support in early federal stimulus benefited from their army of lobbyists in Washington. Our cities and towns do not have those, but Massachusetts consistently provides more funds to the federal government than we receive in return. It’s time we got the critical support only the federal government can provide.

State Senator Adam Hinds represents the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden districts, and is cochair of the Joint Committee on Revenue Committee.