The shame of our prisons, magnified, exponentially

Except in dormitory-style settings, containing viral spread means locking everyone in their cells nearly all day for the foreseeable future — many without even a TV or radio to occupy their minds or meaningful access to mental health care. Excessive use of prolonged cell confinement has generated considerable concern in the Legislature and courts because it causes severe, even permanent psychological damage, particularly for people with a mental illness. Its unnecessary imposition is not just the definition of cruel and unusual — it is immoral.

Yvonne Abraham quite rightly points to broad health consequences from failing to thin the prison population during the COVID-19 disaster ( “Pandemic in our prisons,” Metro, April 26). But her column does not discuss the cruel treatment in store for imprisoned people even if they don’t get sick.

Advertisement

Whole categories of incarcerated people should therefore be furloughed or otherwise released: those awaiting trial and not determined “dangerous,” those already granted parole but not released, those granted parole or probation but confined due to technical violations, those nearing the end of their sentences anyway, and those who are gravely ill or elderly and eligible for medical parole.

Thinning prison populations not only reduces contagion; it also means fewer people will be exposed to toxic cell confinement, an almost unimaginably harsh cure that competes with the disease in severity.

Phillip Kassel

Executive director

Mental Health Legal Advisors Committee

Boston





Tested, finally: Mentor shares an e-mail from a college student at MCI-Shirley

I applaud Yvonne Abraham’s column decrying the situation in our state prisons and county jails.

I mentor a college student at MCI-Shirley who is serving a five-year robbery sentence. On Sunday, I received an e-mail from G. in which he wrote, “They have been testing homeless people on the streets, shelters, and anywhere else for a month, but they never considered testing us.”

Finally, on Saturday, they began testing. “They stuck that thing all the way up my nose. It felt very uncomfortable but so damn liberating! It made me feel like a citizen of the Commonwealth.”

Advertisement

This is a big step in the right direction, but too many men and women in the care of the state are testing positive for COVID-19 and, worse, dying. Let us continue to advocate for more testing and protective measures to preserve lives. G. hopes to graduate and launch a writing career. I hope he lives to achieve these goals.

Elizabeth Rose

Georgetown





Governor has power to prevent this tragedy with sweep of his arm

As a Massachusetts Bail Fund volunteer, I have posted bail for hundreds of pretrial detainees and am intimately aware of the injustice of our cash bail system. Those with money wait for their court date at home, while those without wait in a county jail, with no possibility of social distancing. These detainees risk illness and possible death, before any conviction has been made — convictions that are ultimately often waived.

The governor has emergency powers, through commutation and pardons, to release those already sentenced. He could single-handedly release the elderly, the medically vulnerable, and those who are within six months of finishing their sentences.

He could bring pressure on our dysfunctional state Parole Board to carry out its work: to make immediate decisions rather than waiting an average of nine months after a hearing, and to release those already approved for parole.

Governor Baker speaks of protecting the most vulnerable in our communities. They are to be found in our prisons and jails — staff as well as the men and women they guard — and need masks, sanitizer, and testing before the terrible situation of nursing homes is repeated and magnified in this setting many times over.

Advertisement

Lisa Berland

Concord





It’s imperative that those released have a safe place to go

Yvonne Abraham hit the nail on the head when she urged Massachusetts officials to quickly reduce the number of incarcerated individuals and “work harder to find stable placements” for them outside jail or prison.

Correctional facilities account for several of the largest known sources of COVID-19 infection in the United States, and prisons and jails around the country are experiencing outbreaks. Reducing the number of people behind bars is imperative to slowing the spread of the virus. It’s also imperative that we make sure released men and women have a safe and secure place to go. Otherwise, we put them at equal or greater risk of infection, if they end up on the street or in overburdened shelters.

Some incarcerated people can stay with family members; however, many others have no home to go to and can benefit from a community-based residential reentry center where they receive support finding housing, a job, and counseling. Reentry centers remain open and continue to aid men and women through their transition back into the community. These programs serve as a valuable resource as jails and prisons respond to the pandemic.

John Larivee

President and CEO

Community Resources for Justice

Boston