Home of the Week: 1970s contemporary gets 21st-century overhaul

Year built: 1973

Square feet: 2,080

Beds: 2

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $6,317 (2020)

When the current owners became a couple, some obvious changes were needed in this onetime bachelor pad: The pool table in the dining room was the first to go. Starting in 2018, they made far more sweeping changes to this 1970s contemporary that looks like an irregular blue-gray polygon.

The entry — broad stairs that end at a white double door with frosted glass windows — sits underneath a sloping porch roof. Stepping inside reveals a gray-white ceramic tile floor and a hall tree with baskets for shoes, hats, and gloves. To the right, a triptych of windows gradually ascends from the floor to the ceiling, an estimated 20 feet.

Advertisement

A modified open floor plan encompassing the great room, dining area, and kitchen beckons. It is crowned with a ceiling of light-colored planks of knotty wood crossed by thick beams stained mahogany — companions to the dark stairwell railings and the second-level overhang that looks over the living space. Snuggled underneath is a half bath with a pedestal sink and hardwood flooring. Much of the flooring on this level is white oak with a walnut stain that was installed in 2018.

A great room addition that dates to the same year takes full advantage of the high ceilings with a fireplace stacked top to bottom with pale stone that’s interrupted by a propane-insert fireplace, a television, and a narrow heating vent. A wide window sits to the side.

The dining area draws significant natural light from two windows and boasts a metal chandelier with Edison light bulbs.

A wide opening heralds the start of the kitchen, which was updated in 2018. The focal point of the space is an island with a desk-like overhang (the chairs slide underneath), a quartz top, white cabinetry, and an induction cooktop. A stainless-steel and glass hood hangs above it. The kitchen backsplash is ceramic tile in a herringbone design, the appliances are stainless steel, two pantries sit behind sliding doors, and a desk is positioned inside a nook, waiting for the day’s mail to be deposited.

Advertisement

A slider opens to reveal a long deck that ends with stairs to the wide, flat lawn. A mudroom/laundry room runs off the kitchen, too. A stairway here leads to a 300-foot space labeled a bonus room on the real estate documents. It currently holds a sectional, and the millwork on the ceiling adds interest. The space also offers a double-door closet, a window, and storage behind squat double doors.

Back in the great room, wrought-iron bolts lend character to the rails on the main stairway. The master suite runs the length of the house on the second floor. The expansive, carpeted bedroom has more than size to recommend it: Five supports from the roughly 15-foot exposed-beam ceiling jut down in one corner of the room, lending visual interest, and sun pours in from four windows.

The master bath, updated in 2018, offers a tub/shower combination with a clear-glass door, a white subway tile backsplash, and an inset shelf lined with small tiles. The single vanity has a white quartz top and light-gray cabinetry that matches the ceramic tile floor. Beams that slope from the ceiling, mimicking the bedroom architecture, cast interesting shadows on the walls and floor.

Advertisement

The second bedroom has carpeting, exposed beams, multiple windows, and an en-suite bath with a single vanity, a marble counter, a gray ceramic tile floor that looks like barnwood, and a shower with a puddingstone base.

The basement is unfinished. The home has a high-efficiency propane heating system and central air, which the owners added last year. The 1½-car garage is attached to the mudroom. The property is 0.69 of an acre.

Roni Thaler of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Sharon is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this home.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media

A contemporary at 5 Evergreen Drive in North Easton. Glasshouse Media





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.