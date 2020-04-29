From Harvard to LSU: All-Ivy lineman Liam Shanahan headed to defending champs as grad transfer

“I’ve always dreamed of playing at the highest level, and this is the best step for me as a football player. Getting on a stage like that where I’ll be able to play against the best athletes in the country, it’s a great opportunity. If I can get a graduate degree at the same time, that just makes it even better.”

“Playing for the national champions is quite an honor,” said Shanahan, who will use his final year of NCAA eligibility while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at LSU.

Enrolling at Harvard four years ago was an easy decision for Marlborough native and football standout Liam Shanahan. This week, the 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound offensive lineman made another decision he called a “no-brainer” by joining national champion LSU as a graduate transfer.

After sitting out his freshman year while bulking up from 270 to 310 pounds, Shanahan started every Harvard game for three seasons. He showcased his versatility with nine starts at right guard and 11 starts at right tackle last season, earning first-team All-Ivy honors and the Joseph E. Wolf Award as Harvard’s top interior lineman.

Under Ivy League rules, Shanahan would not have been able to play a fourth season at Harvard, but he still had another year of NCAA eligibility.

“When we recruited Liam out of high school, we had hopes and beliefs he’d become exactly that type of player,” said Harvard coach Tim Murphy. “He was a tough, physical guy all his teammates looked up to, and he always had a goal to play in the NFL.”

According to Murphy, Shanahan profiles as more of an interior lineman at the FBS or NFL level.

Right tackle Austin Deculus is the only returner on the offensive line for LSU, but Shanahan will compete with several players for playing time.

If all goes well, he may be able to realize his dream of playing professional football.

“As you saw in this past draft, it's a breeding ground [at LSU],” said Shanahan. “So it's a great step for me on that journey.”

The Tigers tied a record with 14 players selected in last week’s NFL Draft, including three offensive linemen. And Harvard has become something of a pipeline for prospects who play in the trenches, with seven alumni on NFL rosters as linemen or tight ends, the most among FCS programs.

Even if he’s not drafted, Shanahan could follow the same path as former Harvard receiver/returner Justice Shelton-Mosley, who played at Vanderbilt as a graduate transfer last season and signed as a free agent with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this week.

“It’s a credit to those kids,” Murphy said of the Crimson alumni in the NFL. “We try to get long, athletic guys who haven’t reached their growth potential yet. They’re such highly motivated kids that by the end of their career, they can play just about anywhere.

“For some kids, if they can’t go to the NFL just yet, it’s a win-win situation. For [Shanahan] to get a chance to finance an MBA and at the same time, play another year of college ball, he could get the best of both worlds.”