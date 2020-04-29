Baseball Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction weekend

The Class of 2020 — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker — instead will be inducted July 25, 2021, along with any new members of the Class of 2021. In addition, the Hall will recognize the 2020 and 2021 award winners, a group that includes late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo, the winner of the 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday it has canceled tits annual Induction Weekend events because of health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” said Jeter. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”

