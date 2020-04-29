Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies canceled

Derek Jeter, the late Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker will be inducted on July 25, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with anyone elected later this year.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that its induction ceremonies in July have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two biggest decisions — if and when the season can start — are still to be made. But with each passing day, more issues around baseball are being settled.

The annual awards presentation ceremony will be July 24, 2021. Honorees will include the Globe’s Nick Cafardo, who was elected the winner of the J.G. Taylor Spink Award after dying in February 2019 while covering spring training.

“The Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans, and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” said Jane Forbes Clark, the Hall’s chairman.

“We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”

The ceremony drew an estimated 55,000 fans last year and prior to the pandemic, many more were expected this year with Jeter being honored after receiving all but one of the 397 votes cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” Jeter said in a statement released by the Hall. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement.”

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, who received 70 percent of the vote last year, stands the best chance of gaining induction with the required 75 percent for the class of 2021.

Roger Clemens reached 61 percent and Barry Bonds 60.7 percent last year. Their candidacies have stagnated in recent years.

The Hall had little choice but to cancel. New York’s Otsego County, where Cooperstown is located, has only 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state of New York. The idea of thousands of visitors flooding the area was untenable.

Major League Baseball also is expected to stay with June 10 as the date of the amateur draft. But instead of being held at the now-canceled College World Series in Omaha, it will be done via video.

Still to be determined: Whether the draft will be capped at five rounds or 10.

MLB is hoping to start the season in late June or early July and is optimistic that games could be played at home ballparks, almost certainly without fans.

