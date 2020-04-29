Boston Pride add more offensive punch in Day 2 of NWHL Draft

The Pride added defender Taylor Turnquist (Cornell) in the fourth round, an assistant captain with last year’s Clarkson team. She finished with three goals and nine assists in 37 games.

Boston selected Taylor Wenczkowski, a forward out of UNH with its first pick in the third round. Wenczkowski had 21 points (third on the team) on seven goals and 14 assists (second on the team) last season.

One day after making a splash and trading up for the top pick in the 2020 National Women’s Hockey League Draft, the Boston Pride added more offensive firepower and reinforced its defense on Day 2.

“A forward and defender — we wanted to make sure we were balancing our picks,” said Pride GM Karilyn Pilch. “Taylor Wenczkowski, I think, has a natural tendency to find the back of the net, and that’s something we will jump at. As for Taylor Turnquist, she’s a national champion, and someone we want in our lineup. We couldn’t pass her up.”

In the fifth round, Boston landed Milton’s Meghara McManus out of UNH, a forward who finished last season with 27 points and 17 goals. And the Pride wrapped up the draft by taking another local product, Paige Capistran out of Northeastern, a defender with three goals and nine assists last season.

“Meghara is an unbelievable two-way player, and really excited as to what she brings both on and off the ice,” said Pilch. “And Paige will come in and be a part of our defensive core and add stability to the position."

Wednesday’s choices come on the heels of Tuesday’s big trade, when Boston traded up for the first pick to draft BU’s Sammy Davis (a team-high 17 goals and 24 assists last year with the Terriers) first overall. The Pride added Tereza Vanisova out of Maine (a team-high 17 goals last season) in the second round.

Some notable New Englanders who were taken Wednesday include Methuen’s Amanda Conway of Norwich University (19th overall to Connecticut). She finished third all time in NCAA Division 3 history with 116 goals and fourth in points with 188.

