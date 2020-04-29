Colts add another kicker

The Indianapolis Colts now have two kickers under contract for next season while the NFL’s career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri , remains a free agent. Team officials announced they signed Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia, one of last season’s top college kickers. Blankenship will now battle Chase McLaughlin , who replaced the injured Vinatieri late last season, and perhaps Vinatieri — if the Colts decide to bring him back … The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on a free agent deal. Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two seasons with Carolina … The Baltimore Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey , keeping him under contract through 2021 … The Atlanta Falcons declined their fifth-year option with defensive end Takk McKinley for 2021. If the team had exercised the fifth-year option, McKinley could have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Instead, he can become a free agent in 2021 … The Bills signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. , whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland.

Deputy drew gun on Breeland

A York County. S.C. sheriff’s deputy drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who is charged with resisting arrest among other offenses after he was seen smoking marijuana. According to an incident report, Breeland faces a total of five charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession. Attorneys for Breeland said they looked “forward to investigating why the level of force was necessary’’ during the stop. Breeland signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this month … Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. The 29-year-old Smith was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Jail and was being held on a $50,003 bond. No details or police report was immediately available.

Soccer

State of women’s game could be better

A report on the state of women’s soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwide, the report released by the international players union FIFPro showed club salaries are generally rising. When the top and bottom 5% are removed, average club salaries for respondents rose from about $2,350 a month in 2016 to $3,980 a month in 2018. But 3.6% said they received no salary. The release of the report, “Raising Our Game,” was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and came almost two weeks after the players’ association warned the pandemic could pose an ‘‘almost existential threat” to the women’s game.

Volleyball

US to start women’s league

The top women’s indoor volleyball players in the US will now have their own professional league at home, giving more players an opportunity to prolong their careers past college without having to go overseas. They will get to help govern the league themselves, too. Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, announced plans for a six-week league to begin next February in an as-yet undetermined city in the Southeast. It won’t conflict with Olympic preparations ahead of next summer’s games in Tokyo for those players on the US squad.

Miscellany

Red Wings sign Swede Brome

The Detroit Red Wings signed left wing Mathias Brome to a one-year contract, adding one of the leading scorers from the Swedish Hockey League last season. The 25-year-old Brome had a career-high 43 points last season. He led Orebro HK with 17 goals and 26 assists. Brome averaged 33 points over three seasons in the SHL … Scott Perry will remain general manager of the New York Knicks after agreeing to a new one-year deal with the team. Perry ran the team’s basketball operations after Steve Mills was fired as president in February … Marty Smith, an AMA Motocross Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s earliest icons, died in a dune buggy accident in Southern California with his wife. He was 63.







