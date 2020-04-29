Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 5, 1991 Adams Division finals (NESN, 6 p.m.)

All hat tricks are sweet, but this one is particularly satisfying given the stakes and opponent. Cam Neely scores three times as the Bruins take a 3-2 lead in the series with a 4-1 win.

Michigan-Ohio State football, Nov. 26, 2016 (ESPN, 7 p.m.)

It’s a slow schedule for local rebroadcasts Thursday. Does it count as local since current Patriot Chase WInovich had one tackle for Michigan? I say it does.

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 4, 2004 ALCS (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

The Red Sox trail the series, 3-0. They trail the game in the ninth inning, 4-3. Mariano Rivera is on the mound for the Yankees. Looks like the end. It’s the beginning.

