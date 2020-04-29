Marty Walsh jokes that Tom Brady would be allowed to work out in Boston’s parks if he stayed

But for Tom Brady, the mayor joked that he might have made an exception.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has strongly urged local residents not to play team sports in the city’s public parks in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hey, if Tom Brady stayed, like there are some exceptions I would make and having Tom Brady throw a football — I probably would have maybe looked the other way on that one,” Walsh joked.

“But he goes to Tampa Bay and that’s what he gets — getting thrown out of the park — so it serves him right,” he added.

According to Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor, a city employee was surprised to spot Brady, but still had to ask their new quarterback to leave the park, which was closed due to the coronavirus. He was not, however, ticketed for the infraction, as some media outlets reported.

Following the incident, Cantor wrote a light-hearted open letter to Brady welcoming him to Florida and apologizing for the miscommunication.

“Not the best first impression,” Castor wrote. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”