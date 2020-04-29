fb-pixel

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski named to Patriots’ all-decade team

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated April 29, 2020, an hour ago
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played nine seasons together.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may be headed to Tampa Bay, but the duo received yet another honor for their time with the Patriots when they were named to the club’s 2010s all-decade team Wednesday.

The list of the 29 honorees consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player; 12 defensive players; one kicker; one punter; one returner; one special teams player; and head coach Bill Belichick.

A 27-person panel consisting of reporters, alumni and staff selected the team after meeting virtually earlier this month to nominate, debate and choose the team.

Julian Edelman is the only player to earn two positions on the team, one as a wide receiver and the other as a returner. Five were also members of the 2000s All-Decade team: Brady, guard Logan Mankins, wide receiver Wes Welker, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, and Belichick.

Six members of the Patriots all-decade team were also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team, which was announced earlier this month. That team included Brady, Gronkowski and Mankins on offense, Chandler Jones on defense, Stephen Gostkowski on special teams, and Belichick as the head coach.

Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections. Here is the complete list.

2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM

OFFENSE

OT Nate Solder

OT Sebastian Vollmer

G Logan Mankins

G Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

TE Rob Gronkowski

WR Julian Edelman

WR Wes Welker

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

FB James Develin

Flex Danny Amendola

DEFENSE

DE Chandler Jones

DE Trey Flowers

DT Vince Wilfork

DT Lawrence Guy

OLB Rob Ninkovich

OLB Kyle Van Noy

ILB Dont’a Hightower

ILB Jerod Mayo

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Malcolm Butler

S Devin McCourty

S Patrick Chung

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Stephen Gostkowski

P Ryan Allen

RET Julian Edelman

SPT Matthew Slater

