From pond to pod hockey, NHL closes in on plan to resume season

The regular season would then resume in July, with the Cup awarded in September, the person said Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because plans haven't been finalized.

The most aggressive timetable would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp and possible exhibition games in June, a person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press.

What is emerging as the NHL’s leading plan to complete some, if not all, of the remaining regular-season games, the league is moving closer to bringing teams back in May to compete in pods in a few empty NHL buildings in June before opening the playoffs and awarding the Stanley Cup for the 125th time in the past 127 years.

Commissioner Gary Bettman emphasized no decisions have been made and noted that government and medical officials will ultimately make the call on when sports can return. Still, the league and NHL Players’ Association have formed a joint committee to determine a path forward that could get games back on the ice sometime in July without fans in attendance.

“When we feel that players are safe and we have enough testing and we have enough ways to get back on the ice for us, it’s probably going to be contained at playing at like four or five neutral sites,” said Florida Panthers president Matthew Caldwell. “My guess is that we would start with either limited fans or empty arenas, so just the teams and their associated staffs.”

One scenario calls for teams playing each other at four NHL rinks around North America. Each would play about a dozen regular-season games to even out the standings and determine playoff seedings. Play was postponed with 189 total games remaining for the 31 teams.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who is on the NHL/NHLPA committee that meets weekly, believes “the fairest season is a full season” but that might not be possible. Players must approve any plan to return.

“Guys are preparing to possibly having to play in the summer,” McDavid said, “and guys just want to play.”

That likely means playing in empty NHL buildings. The minimum league requirements call for arenas having at least four NHL-caliber locker rooms, a nearby practice facility and hotel infrastructure. They also cannot be located in a COVID-19 hot spot, though that definition is not clear.

“Among the scenarios we’re looking at is potentially as many as four [cities] because we need a lot of ice,” Bettman said on Sportsnet last week.

Bettman alluded to playing as many as three games a day, which would provide much-needed live entertainment on NBC Sports and other networks, many of whom have time to fill following the postponement of the Summer Olympics.

No fans would be in attendance and even broadcasters might be limited to calling games remotely. Mike “Doc” Emrick, the voice of hockey in the U.S. for NBC Sports, has done it a few times for games staged overseas or outdoors.

“It was an interesting concept,” Emrick said. “It’s not impossible because of high-definition now and because of the precision that you get with the cameras."

The league is still exploring sites, though Bettman’s criteria puts places like Edmonton, Alberta, and Columbus, Ohio, on the list because practice rinks and hotels are all nearby. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said Toronto was in the running, and Bettman spoke to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last week about Edmonton being one of the sites.

“We would obviously expect the league to prepare a very detailed plan to mitigate risk,” Kenney said. “I gather the NHL is looking at finishing the season in arenas for television purposes without large crowds. Whether or not we could accommodate that, we do not yet know.”

Roger Goodell elects to work pro bono

As the NFL grapples with the economic impact of the pandemic, forcing the league office to implement pay cuts and furloughs for employees, commissioner Roger Goodell decided last month to voluntarily eliminate his $40 million salary, a move enacted this month, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The pay cuts ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent will affect league employees making at least $100,000 and the furloughs are to take effect May 8, according to a memo sent from Goodell to staffers in the NFL office in New York and employees of NFL Films and the NFL Network.

“These decisions were difficult and we know these measures will cause hardship for those impacted,” Goodell wrote in the memo, obtained by The Washington Post. “I encourage everyone to continue to identify ways of operating more efficiently and reducing costs. If we do that, I believe that furloughs and compensation reductions can be limited, or in time even reversed. I assure you that we will continue to monitor economic conditions, communicate with you promptly and openly whether the news is good or bad — and have your interests in mind as decisions are made going forward.”

In December 2017, Goodell signed a contract extension through 2024 worth as much as about $40 million annually, though close to 90 percent of that figure was tied to incentives. Goodell made the decision in consultation with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney and other owners on the compensation committee that determines his contract terms.

LPGA Tour reschedules tentative dates

The LPGA Tour rescheduled its tentative events to July from June because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the PGA of America announced that the Women’s PGA Championship, a major, was moving to October from June. Five other LPGA events were canceled. The first event of a resumed LPGA Tour schedule, the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, is set for July 15-18 in Midland, Mich. The next two events would be in Sylvania, Ohio, and Galloway, N.J., with a revised tournament schedule that continues into the third week of December, one week after the recently postponed U.S. Women’s Open in Houston Dec. 10-13. There have now been nine LPGA tournaments canceled, although the shortened LPGA tournament schedule will mean an increase in prize money for several events, with the average purse growing to $2.7 million per competition . . . England is scrambling to find a solution on how to restart the Premier League. However, the competition with the most to lose financially if the season is abandoned is unlikely to see a clear path forward if it looks across to its European counterparts. The French and Dutch leagues have been canceled in the last week after orders from the government. Players in Italy can train again from next month but the government has started to express unease about Serie A resuming. Spanish authorities, too, are wary about players gathering on pitches too soon. Of the major European men’s leagues, only Germany is accelerating a plan to get the Bundesliga back underway — potentially inside two weeks. Switzerland’s government said Wednesday teams will be allowed to start training again on May 11, with the hope of games starting up in June in empty stadiums. The Premier League has an optimistic aspiration to resume the season on June 8, with leader Liverpool 25 points clear with nine games remaining.

