Rob Gronkowski explains why he said he got the Buccaneers playbook early

Appearing as a co-host on Saturday for something called the “Drafterparty,” Gronkowski and his co-hosts were talking about the fact that No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has been studying his playbook for weeks. Gronkowski added, “I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team.”

On the heels of the league clearing Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady of wrongdoing involving a meeting with his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich — he was only receiving his new playbook, according to the league — Rob Gronkowski found himself in a bit of hot water on Wednesday for a playbook-related crack.

Gronkowski was dealt to Tampa Bay April 22, which would mean he would have had possession of the playbook in late March.

On Wednesday night, the tight end took to social media, saying it was a joke.

“This is seriously a story? Lol! I was just joking around with Sage as I was pretty much the whole time that night when I was co-hosting the show. Wowsers, my co-hosting skills on point!! LOL!! I actually just received my team-issued Surface today from the Bucs and it’s still in the package, and hoping it is all pictures and drawings. I’m pumped to open it one day hopefully soon and follow the arrows to learn where to run to. Gronk run Gronk catch ball. No playbook needed. Hehe.”

