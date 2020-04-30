Bibliophiles: Rereading, classical music, and a kitten

BOOKS : How has the pandemic affected the release of your paperback?

That Madeline Miller’s 2018 novel, “ Circe ,” which is based on the island-bound witch of “The Iliad,” came out in paperback only last month is an obvious sign of how well the hardcover sold. Moreover, HBO Max is currently developing the novel into a dramatic series. This is the second time Miller has crafted a best-selling, critically acclaimed novel from Greek mythology. Her first book, “ The Song of Achilles ” from 2011, brought the Trojan War hero to life. The Boston native lives outside of Philadelphia with her family.

Madeline Miller’s 2018 novel, “Circe,” came out in paperback last month. HBO Max is developing the novel into a dramatic series.

Advertisement

MILLER: I had a significant tour planned. Now I have only a few online events. Still, I’m lucky. “Circe” is already launched. My heart goes out to the debut authors who are trying to launch their first novels now.

BOOKS: How is the current crisis affecting your writing?

MILLER: I’m working on two projects, though one is taking precedence, a novel inspired by Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” You would think the quarantine would be a wonderful time to get things done, but when you have two young children who are not in school, that’s not the case. They are in kindergarten and preschool so Zoom learning isn’t working. I’ve basically put my writing schedule on hold, but even if I’m not writing the story still turns in my mind.

BOOKS: What have you been reading?

MILLER: A couple of weeks ago I banged my head pretty hard while I was hiking with my children. I had a number of days when I couldn’t look at screens or read. So I started listening to poetry. I found this amazing recording of Richard Burton reading Gerard Manley Hopkins’s “The Leaden Echo and the Golden Echo.” I’ve been listening to it every day. Also, I’ve been listening to Shakespeare. I love Laurence Fishburne’s speeches in the movie “Othello.” I’m mostly recovered now and can read and look at screens.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What have you been watching?

MILLER: I’ve been really enjoying “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The whole show is such smart storytelling. The music is really fun. Sadly, one of the composers, Adam Schlesinger, died of complications from COVID-19. Now that he’s passed away it feels even more poignant to be appreciating the show’s musical gems.

BOOKS: What have you been reading?

MILLER: Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror & the Light.” I read only a chapter a day to pace myself. This quarantine could last for a while and I don’t want to run out of “The Mirror & the Light.” I’ve also been rereading a lot. One book I loved this year was Esi Edugyan’s novel “Washington Black,” so I went back to that. Her books have this deep humanism that speaks to me right now. Another author I always turn to for comfort reading is Edward Gorey. I usually read “The Unstrung Harp.” Is there a better book about the creative process? I’ve also been doing a ton of reading with my children. We’ve read E.B. White’s “The Trumpet of the Swan.” We have not tackled “Charlotte’s Web.” That would be too sad for the current moment.

BOOKS: Are there any other books you are saving for after the pandemic?

MILLER: I’ve been ordering books like crazy from independent booksellers. I ordered Ann Napolitano’s novel “Dear Edward.” I lent my copy of Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko” to a friend right before the quarantine so I got another copy because I need one in the house now. I got Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” which I’ll read when I have more brain space. I’m creating this huge backlog, and one day when my kids go back to school I’ll be able to read it.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What have you been listening to?

MILLER: Classical music, like Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” which we’ve been sharing with the kids. That’s been fun.

BOOKS: What else have you done to survive the social isolation?

MILLER: We’d been talking about getting a kitten for a long time. On day one of the quarantine I thought, “We’ve got to get the kitten!” It’s been wonderful. I’ve been taking pictures of my paperback with her. She does not have a name yet because we haven’t been able to agree on one. This is what happens when you have several writers in the house.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland, the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane,’’can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.