Boston Baroque puts its early instruments behind modern streaming

As concert halls remain closed, period-instrument orchestra Boston Baroque is jumping into the watch-at-home game with Boston Baroque Live, its first-ever streaming platform for recorded performances. The new initiative launches with a performance of Handel’s opera “Agrippina,” recorded at Jordan Hall in 2015 and starring Susanna Phillips, David Hansen, and Amanda Forsythe. The production can be viewed for free via baroque.boston/live for the next month. After that, the video will be released on Amazon Prime.
"It feels especially meaningful to bring our music to a wider audience during these anxious times, when people need the inspiration of the arts more than ever,” said Martin Pearlman, the orchestra’s director since 1973, in a statement. “Combining our early instruments with modern technology seems like the perfect way to do that.”
In the months ahead, Boston Baroque will feed the platform with more opera and concert videos. Upcoming releases include Mozart’s Requiem and Symphony No. 40, Monteverdi’s opera “L’incoronazione di Poppea” with Forsythe opposite countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 featuring concertmaster Christina Day Martinson.
