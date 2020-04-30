Boston Baroque puts its early instruments behind modern streaming

As concert halls remain closed, period-instrument orchestra Boston Baroque is jumping into the watch-at-home game with Boston Baroque Live, its first-ever streaming platform for recorded performances. The new initiative launches with a performance of Handel’s opera “Agrippina,” recorded at Jordan Hall in 2015 and starring Susanna Phillips, David Hansen, and Amanda Forsythe. The production can be viewed for free via baroque.boston/live for the next month. After that, the video will be released on Amazon Prime.

Boston Baroque will stream a 2015 production of Handel's "Agrippina" featuring soprano Amanda Forsythe and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. Kathy Wittman/Courtesy Boston Baroque

"It feels especially meaningful to bring our music to a wider audience during these anxious times, when people need the inspiration of the arts more than ever,” said Martin Pearlman, the orchestra’s director since 1973, in a statement. “Combining our early instruments with modern technology seems like the perfect way to do that.”