Coming Sunday: ‘The Mechanic,’ by Ben Mezrich

An enigmatic card shark looking for an easy score. An ex-con with an inside track on a priceless haul of stolen art. A professor who uncovers a secret that could change the world. They unwittingly find themselves entangled in a mystery as old as the country itself -- a mystery that someone is willing to kill for. In “The Mechanic,” international best-selling author Ben Mezrich takes his readers on a taut journey through his hometown of Boston, from the hallowed halls of Harvard to the glitz of a newly-built casino, from the hushed galleries of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum to the city’s ancient institutions built by the Founding Fathers. Written for and published exclusively by The Boston Globe, the novella will unfold chapter-by-chapter over the next two weeks, beginning Sunday. Enter your email address above, and you’ll receive a reminder in your inbox each time a new chapter goes live.