Like a detective, this podcast host helps guests sort through the past

The precept for “Heavyweight” is powerfully simple: Goldstein helps guests with some deep regret, buried in their past, achieve resolution. Sometimes it’s a familial rift — Goldstein’s father, Sheldon, and his brother “Buzz,” forever at odds, trying to reconcile in their golden years. Sometimes it’s embedded in the mysterious and complex social ritual of teenage cruelty — Skye, who had three friends turn on her in middle school without her ever knowing why. In every episode, Goldstein acts like an emotional sleuth, reuniting people riven by some flashpoint conflict, often decades later, to finally work things out.

Do me a favor: Don’t listen to the “Jesse” episode first. Don’t get me wrong — “Heavyweight” isn’t the kind of podcast where the order of things particularly matters, and you should generally feel free to jump around to episodes that appeal to you. But leave “Jesse” for later, after you’ve had a few twirls along the meandering path of redemption that host Jonathan Goldstein so expertly cuts.

Advertisement

Heavy, yes indeed, but Goldstein, a veteran of NPR’s “This American Life,” has a tender irreverence that helps leaven what are often excruciating emotional journeys. One I can’t shake is the story of Sven, who serves on a jury that condemns a man to death, and can never reconcile the guilt. Goldstein gently encourages him to respond to the man’s mother, who eight years later has sent him an e-mail. Their interaction is gutting in ways you can’t expect.

All is not so dire, though, as “Heavyweight” lightens its load with departures into such things as a suitcase abandoned in Brooklyn filled with five years of anonymous love letters, or a set of CDs Goldstein’s friend Gregor loaned to Moby — yes, that Moby — before he became famous. “Heavyweight” spans multiple octaves of emotion — highest highs to lowest lows, sometimes all in the same episode. But please, remember what I said. Don’t listen to “Jesse” first. Work up to it. It will wound you. It will heal you. And ultimately, it will leave you feeling unburdened yourself.

Advertisement

“Heavyweight” is produced by Gimlet Media and available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte