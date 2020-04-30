Looking back at Japanese-Americans and Jane Austen in ‘Sansei and Sensibility’

Yamashita, a National Book Award finalist for “I Hotel,” contextualizes the ever-evolving exclusionary polices of the West, the internment camps that imprisoned the families of many of her characters, and California of the 1960s and ’70s where her sansei come of age. Each generation loses and regains ties with Japan and its culture, and in turn, with each other. “Pretend for a moment you’re American. Pretend you’re Japanese. … Pretend you’re sansei. Pretend if you mix and shake it up enough, no one will know the difference, that even you won’t know.”

Karen Tei Yamashita’s “ Sansei and Sensibility ” begins with a bath. The primordial ritual, one that is fundamental to Japanese culture, is also “a return to the womb, to a fetal state.” The stories that follow evoke the lives of sansei with dazzling precision. The “third generation” brought to life are the grandchildren of the first wave of Japanese immigrants to the Americas.

Advertisement

As its title suggests, the book is in part in conversation with Jane Austen’s work. Sansei’s table of contents opens, “Note to Janeite readers in search of Jane Austen: kindly skip to Part II.” Following this directive would curate a lighter, solely Austen-inspired experience, but would elide crucial encounters. From the concept of ikagen, a measure of “just enough” that the Japanese have perfected, to the many themes — disenfranchisement, patriarchy, inheritance — that are explored.

Most characters in “The Bath,” the opening story, remain unnamed: “Mother,” “the sansei woman.” These appellations are cyclical. In subsequent stories and times they will signify others, yet their search for identity is the constant. The lessons mined from past generations take on both new, and centuries old, iterations. The agreements in “A Gentlemen’s Agreement,” are themselves cyclical, from the ways men control women’s destinies to contracts between nations that funneled some Japanese to San Francisco and others to São Paulo. “Women, despite gentlemen’s agreements and the myriad plans of men, provided stability, created families, and established homes. … [W]omen were perhaps the true immigrants of the time.”

Advertisement

In “Bombay Gin,” the narrator is locked into her late aunt’s apartment. As the days pass, becoming indistinguishable — something that feels all too relatable in this current moment — she inventories the apartment’s contents. Long-expired foods are discarded, only to be mined out of the trash and cooked into dishes that evoke comfort. “Natto was a mark of our family heritage. … [A] badge of something, to love something so disgusting.” What, like a taste for stinky fermented soybeans, are the legacies of our ancestors? What is lost, like the recipes that died with the narrator’s aunt? How are memories translated to the next generation?

These questions can be turned back onto the book itself, as layers of understanding render some stories less penetrable. Yamashita rarely translates the myriad Japanese words in “Sansei,” nor does she explain the various historical figures that pop in and out of her stories. There is also the notion of whether a familiarity with Austen’s work would deepen one’s appreciation of the latter stories. As a nisei who speaks Japanese and has not read Austen since college two decades ago, I struggled to access some stories and was easily carried away by others.

One such flash of brilliance is “Colono:Scopy.” A colonoscopy is used to explore colonization, assimilation, and appropriation. Consuming “refined plantation sugars” damages intestinal infrastructure and signals complicity in larger systems of oppression. “Your habits have destroyed the habitats of hundreds of native cultures.” The following story, “KonMarimasu,” presents organizing icon Marie Kondo as “raised in a capitalist consumer society with great privilege (no war, no refugee boat, no exile from genocide, no Trail of Tears, no Underground Railroad, no Great Depression, no eyes on the prize).” Kondo has not, nor have many who fill the pages of the collection, been subject to these defining injustices. Yet they are all, nonetheless, “a product of the long postwar.”

Advertisement

Yamashita poignantly contrasts Kondo’s joy in discarding to live in the “here and now,” with the critical importance of looking back, despite the accompanying pain, and holding on. At the crux of the entire collection rests a tension between the need to shed, and the idea that “keeping the stuff, saving it, might also be a way of transforming your life.” The final pages of the book reveal that all but one of the Part I stories were previously published, spanning the years 1975-2017. Yamashita too has chosen what to save, how to showcase her trajectory as an author and thinker.

Part II’s seven stories are inspired by each of Austen’s six major novels, and one epistolary novella, their backdrops morphed to 1960s California. The author’s note states the characters “represent the minutiae of sansei life as it once existed in a small provincial island in an armpit of postwar sunshine.” These are sansei who are working to find belonging amid cultural and political upheaval. The note is signed with Austen’s initials, yet “J.A.” is also used throughout as a shorthand for “Japanese American.” The themes from Part I come vividly to life in Part II. From the hapa girl who is, therefore, not marriage-worthy, to the sansei who doesn’t know how to fold a paper crane and has never been to Japantown, the lingering question of what makes you “Japanese enough,” the stories confront characters on well-manicured lawns and in crowded noodle shops.

Advertisement

“Sansei and Sensibility” challenges and delights, while laying bare the familial loyalties we work to preserve and eschew. “What you don’t know about the past is an endless forking back road,” one character thinks, “but it might give clues to the future.”

SANSEI AND SENSIBILITY: Stories

By Karen Tei Yamashita

Coffee House Press, 232 pp., $16.95

Anri Wheeler is a writer and antiracist educator who directs the Equity and Inclusion Fellows program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.