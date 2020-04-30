Michael Arceneaux explores the ‘emotional weight’ of student loan debt

“This book is to me far more intimate than anything in my first. You can talk about sexuality and pleasure,” Arceneaux said, “but money impacts every facet of your life.”

Michael Arceneaux’s first book, “ I Can’t Date Jesus ,” talked about identity in terms of religion, race, and sexuality; the book is open, honest, raw — and often very funny. Yet writing his second book made him feel more vulnerable. In “ I Don’t Want to Die Poor ,” Arceneaux writes about living with crushing student loan debt.

Having shaky finances isn’t just about the numbers, “it’s an emotional weight that you carry,” he added. “It’s about how bad it makes me feel as a grown person going through all of this and still struggling. To do everything you were told to do and to feel like: What was it for? You feel like you’re always standing in quicksand.”

Our country worships wealth but makes it nearly impossible to achieve, especially for the millennial generation, born under President Ronald Reagan, coming of age into not one but two major economic crises. “I am so sick of the narratives about millennials,” Arceneaux said, whether it’s his generation being blamed for the death of chain restaurants or lauded for paying off debts by fund-raiser. Stories like these never really address how it feels to struggle despite having a college degree, or even a book on the bestseller list.

“So much of the 2016 election was about quote-unquote economic anxiety, yet I never hear about the economic anxiety of people like me,” he said.

For Arceneaux, who lives alone in Harlem, the current situation only exacerbates the inequality we already live with. “It’s a time of introspection,” he said. “A lot of the people I am trying to reach are the people hurting the most.”

