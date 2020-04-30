The singer’s in one state, the drummer’s in another, but Boston’s college bands are playing on

The circumstances from the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible for them to attend the final recording session for their first five-track EP. So the four members got creative. In a cramped dorm building slowly being emptied of students, Sunsetta quickly self-recorded two original songs before tearily hugging each other goodbye. Each track is now being workshopped by the group remotely to be released as singles this summer.

When universities shuttered in March, the members of Emerson College surf rock band Sunsetta had a lot on their minds — the fate of their classes, their routine, and their health. They were also thinking about their music.

Advertisement

“We were just hitting our stride, a tour and an EP coming up, and we wanted to keep releasing music,” said Karthik Ramaswami, a sophomore who doubles as the band’s rhythm guitarist. “These singles won’t be what we thought the future was for us, but it’ll be something.”

Sunsetta is one of many bands from Massachusetts colleges that have continued writing and releasing music in self-isolation.

Many of these performers accumulate fans at underground house shows and campus concerts. And their rehearsal spaces and production teams are often based in and around the schools from which they’re banished — at least temporarily. Amid the pandemic, most are separated across multiple states, and all find themselves with a calendar full of canceled gigs, courtesy of a virus that discourages crowds and close contact. But few college musicians have let these obstacles hinder their creative ambitions in quarantine.

Emerson sophomore Ademir Monteiro released his debut album six weeks into quarantine. Leah Cedeño

Emerson sophomore Ademir Monteiro, for example, was working toward the May 1 release of his debut album, “Everything Is Good?” When he returned to his Brockton home in March, he gave himself time to tweak the finished recordings, but pushed on with the process.

“With everything, I wasn’t in the right headspace to work on it immediately when I got back,” said Monteiro. “I wanted to give everyone, including me, the chance to get situated. I kept up because we all need music to get through this.”

Advertisement

Until live music venues can open their doors safely again, streamed music serves as the sole way to reach fans. So even those artists who did not have time to conduct last-minute rehearsals are finding alternative solutions.

Leslie Cannon, a Berklee College of Music student, said his noise band Olive Oil Fury dispersed quickly when coronavirus thundered through the city. With no professional recordings to fall back on, he is editing iPhone voice memos from old rehearsals into new tracks, like “Oh My God, the Ice Cream Man Is Down on Aisle 5” and “Argh Whueh Whueh Pfffft.”

“We’re definitely going the lo-fi route because it’s from memos,” said Cannon, who recruited bandmates from Berklee, Emerson, Suffolk University, and Boston University. “It is what it is.”

Roll Over White (from left, Emmett Wilmot, James Carney, Stephen Sifflard, Kevin Cafferty, and Isa Diaz) started writing songs from scratch in quarantine. John Mooney

While sheltering in place, some musicians began writing songs from scratch, which has proven to be tedious. That’s because while classes, meetings, and social gatherings are replicable on video conferences, band practice is not.

“The time lag on Zoom doesn’t work for regular rehearsals,” said Henry Tyndall, Sunsetta’s bassist.

Groups have supplemented the in-person collaborative songwriting process for a virtual one. Members of modern hard rock band Roll Over White, made up of Northeastern University, UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell, and Berklee students, send each other snippets of melodies and riffs. “It’s writing over e-mail essentially,” said Isa Diaz, a Northeastern junior and Roll Over White’s vocalist. “It’s slowed down our process a lot, which sucks, but it has made us pay attention to our ears.”

Advertisement

Multiple bands plan to layer these fragments into remotely recorded demos during the outbreak. When social distancing ends, these tracks can be played live or professionally recorded by musicians who can finally gather together again, closer than 6 feet part.

Still, taping music virtually is an extreme exercise in trial and error.

Vocals may be simple to imitate from afar, but instruments are less suited for an online experience. Raavi and the Houseplants drummer Madden Klass said she may record the same section again and again in her New York home to get the correct feel. “Sometimes it’s good but not the right sound for the band, especially drums,” she said. “Remote recording is complicated.”

The one upside to bands’ separations is the new reach of their followings, who are now scattered widely.

Berklee-based Hand Made House already has a multi-city fan base, which would have grown after a now-canceled summer appearance at New York City’s Governor’s Ball festival. But the band sees the potential benefit of the separation.

“A lot of our following is already spread through the major cities, but now thousands of local students who know us are everywhere,” said lead singer and Berklee senior Tucker Click. “In a way, it could be helpful because people are showing other people our music.”

Advertisement

Hand Made House has delivered multiple virtual performances since self-isolation started. Hand Made House

Inevitably, the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on the musicians. For Snoozer’s singer, Emerson student James Ammirato, even the musical work he completes in self-isolation never sits right. “I write a few verses and call that a song to myself, but I know it’s not done," he said. “It’s like you’re stuck. That’s the only way I can describe it.”

For Hand Made House’s Click, the feeling is similarly discouraging. “How do you prepare for the next big thing now that you’re stuck inside?”

But even in the chaos of a public health crisis, music has offered itself as a salve.

“Music’s been a big source of comfort," said Houseplants bassist James Duncan. “Working on stuff with Houseplants, really whatever I can do with other people has been fun. My strategy for coping with everything is just keeping my head down and making as much music as possible.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.