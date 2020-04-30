These movie comedies provide laughter in the dark

Over the decades, there’s been a lot of laughter in the dark (and, yes, in well-lit living rooms and dens, too, via disc and streaming). Humor has been hard to find of late. Here are eight movie-comedy suggestions to help right the laughter imbalance at least a bit. Mark Feeney

The movies have a long, pratfall-filled history of comedy. It goes all the way back to the Keystone Cops and right up to “Bad Boys for Life.” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence also play cops, keystone-ish in their own way. That action comedy opened Jan. 17. January seems like a decade ago, doesn’t it?

John Cleese (left) as a centurion, Michael Palin (center) as Pontius Pilate, and Graham Chapman as Biggus Dickus in "Monty Python's Life of Brian."





Playing the name game

Few have ever understood the comedic importance of a name better than Monty Python. Indeed, their own name is testament to that. In "Monty Python’s Life of Brian’’ (1979) Pontius Pilate (Michael Palin) is grilling the title figure (Graham Chapman) when the subject somehow turns to joke names like, um, Biggus Dickus. Pilate indignantly declares that he has a dear friend in Rome of that very moniker. His guards struggle to keep straight faces as an increasingly irate Pilate repeats it over and over. Then Pilate says: “He has a wife, you know. … She’s called ‘Incontinentia. Incontinentia Buttocks.’ ’’ At that point, the guards lose it — and so, invariably, do I. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, YouTube

DON AUCOIN

Don’t ‘Stop’ till you get enough

I’m a proud pop music and boy band fan, so my answer to “A Mighty Wind” and “Spinal Tap” is “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” (2016), a mockumentary by The Lonely Island, the team of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.

Samberg stars as Conner4Real, a Justin Bieber type who’s gone solo from his trio, Style Boyz, which had a big hit, a big fight, and a big dramatic breakup. The movie is a parody of the celeb, sell-out music scene with incredible cameos; Nas, Usher, Michael Bolton, Mariah Carey, Arcade Fire, Seal, Paul McCartney, and DJ Khalid play themselves, while Justin Timberlake steps in as Tyrus, Conner’s shy chef who sings to himself (beautifully) while chopping carrots.

Conner4Real is the worst, but you wind up loving him and his increasingly offensive, R-rated, thoughtless songs. The track “I’m So Humble” includes an appearance from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, and the lyric, “Bar none, I am the most humble-est. Number one at the top of the humble list.”

My favorite part is when Bill Hader appears as a roadie with a special hobby. I won’t spoil it for you. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

MEREDITH GOLDSTEIN

Before Robin Williams, there was . . . Danny Kaye

It’s patter master Danny Kaye at his best in this tongue-twisting bit from “The Court Jester" (1955): “The pellet with the poison’s in the vessel with the pestle.” A raucous spoof of old-Hollywood medieval heroic swashbucklers, it offers a star turn for Kaye, as a “valiant knight” who’s actually a con man in over his head. Angela Lansbury as a spoiled princess makes a full meal out of the scenery, and the fourth wall hangs in tatters. Get it? Got it. Good. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

ZOË MADONNA

Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal in "What's Up, Doc?"





Hugh’s on first

How do you pick one scene to be the funniest from Peter Bogdanovich’s glorious 1972 farce, “What’s Up, Doc?,” a tip of the hat to the classic 1938 comedy “Bringing Up Baby” that comes well within spitting distance of the original? Is it the bit where Barbara Streisand destroys Ryan O’Neal’s hotel room? Anything having to do with Madeline Kahn as O’Neal’s priggish fiancee? The byplay with the switched plaid suitcases? No, wait — it’s the chase scene up and down the hills of San Francisco, with a perfect sight gag involving a giant plate of glass that’s just begging to be broken.

All fine choices. What gives me the ever-spiraling giggles, though, is the penultimate sequence, in the courtroom, with a frazzled judge played by the great, slow-burning character actor Liam Dunn trying to sort through that pick-up-sticks pile of plot. (Sample dialogue: O’Neal’s Howard Bannister: “First there was this trouble between me and Hugh.” Judge: “You and me?” Howard: “No, not you, Hugh.” Hugh: “I am Hugh.” Judge: “You are me?” Hugh: “No, I am Hugh.” Judge: “Stop saying that.”) It all ends with Streisand’s unimprovable exit line and a bit of physical business that makes no sense and doesn’t need to. Hugh have to love it. Available Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

TY BURR

Jeff Bridges as The Dude in "The Big Lebowski." -

The Dude provides

I don’t know if I’ve ever found a more durably entertaining film than “The Big Lebowski” (1998), a movie I’ve seen (should I even admit it?) a couple of dozen times. If you’re doing the math, that’s more than twice a year since its release. Sure, it’s less hilarious than it is absurd. It’s a mash-up of affectation as much as movie — the plot, pointlessly simplistic, is just an empty rack on which the Coen brothers drape luxuriously indulgent character and performance — but it’s never once let me down. When I turned to it again, in the middle of this mess, it was there for me: The Dude, Jeff Bridges’s epic stoner-loser, strong-armed into a limousine while holding his White Russian aloft and miraculously not spilling a drop (“Careful, man! I’ve got a beverage going here!”). Walter, John Goodman’s bumbling Jewish Vietnam vet who, when told the bowling league semis are on a Saturday, informs the team that he “DOES NOT [EXPLETIVE] ROLL ON SHABBOS!” Reedy Donnie (Steve Buscemi), confronting the trio of Germans, dressed like a Kraftwerk tribute band, asks Walter: “Are these the Nazis, Walter?” To which he responds, like a reassuring fourth-grade teacher: “No, Donnie. These men are nihilists. There’s nothing to be afraid of.” How can you pick just one?

But ah, you’re thinking, what about Jesus? We’re getting to that. John Turturro as Jesus Quintana — pronouned “Gee-zus,” not “Hey-zoos” — a rival roller with a long braid and a bowling onesie, threatening unspeakable things to the feckless trio, right there at the ball return. If there’s a cameo performance any actor has relished more in the last 25 years, I can’t imagine it. But really, I can’t pick one, but YouTube means I don’t have to. Consider this a greatest-hits mix tape, The Dude distilled. Enjoy. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

MURRAY WHYTE

From left: Fred Willard, Catherine O'Hara, Christopher Guest, Parker Posey, and Eugene Levy in "Waiting for Guffman." Suzanne Tenner

Theater in the very round

All of Christopher Guest’s semi-improvisational mockumentaries make me smile hard, but it’s “Waiting for Guffman” (1996) that makes me laugh out loud. It’s cutting as it goofs on the absurd locals in a play in Blaine, Mo., the “stool capital of America.” Said locals are played by brilliant Guest regulars, including co-writer Eugene Levy, and Fred Willard and Catherine O’Hara as a couple whose “Midnight at the Oasis” audition is a classic. But the movie (a progenitor to TV’s many mockumentaries) is also quite fond of its big-dreaming gang, which is led by Guest’s unforgettable director Corky St. Clair. Corky, who is definitely not gay and who does not wear a toupee, wields his great power generously, as he waits for his Godot to show up and bring him and “Red, White and Blaine” to Broadway. Alas, “My Dinner With Andre” action figures and a “Remains of the Day” lunch box will probably have to do. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

MATTHEW GILBERT

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon in "A Hard Day's Night."

Everything seems to be right

“A Hard Day’s Night” (1964) is a Beatles movie, yes, and the best one. It’s also a rock movie — the best one of those, too — and it’s a musical. But let’s not forget that it’s most definitely a comedy. The missing link between the Marx Brothers and Monty Python, the Beatles’s film debut doubles as a movie-comedy anthology. It includes slapstick, sight gags, running gags (“He’s very clean”), repartee, one-liners, bad puns, innuendo, mugging for the camera, vaudeville bits, even surrealism (how does John get out of that bathtub?). Most of all, and best of all, it has the effortless buoyancy that only the best comedies have. Few comedies, movie or otherwise, have ever been such flat-out fun. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.

MARK FEENEY

Rolling on the river

The Sarajevo-born director Emir Kusturica is often tagged as the Fellini of the Balkans. Yet that doesn’t quite do justice to the madcap energy and antic hilarity of “Black Cat, White Cat” (1998), his gleefully over-the-top gangster comedy. The project apparently began life as a documentary on gypsy musicians, but it ended up as a reeling baroque fantasia of love and crime along the Danube, told with jubilant crudeness and rollicking brass bands. For this director, it seems all comedy is also tragicomedy, but here we find the Kusturica carnival at its most upbeat — the skies are blue, the water is oily, the band is hot, and the wedding party doesn’t stop even after the bride has flown the coop. Available on Amazon Prime.

JEREMY EICHLER