This 85-year-old draws a cartoon a day for friends and family in need of a laugh

He began the one-a-day doodling habit in the early stages of the stay-at-home advisory. When his daughter, a New Hampshire resident, bought art supplies to endure being inside 24/7, Williams thought he would do the same. Since then, he’s dedicated a few hours each afternoon to sketching a cartoon.

“I thought, for an old guy sitting around the house, maybe I’ll start sending drawings out,” said Williams, 85. “That’s how it all got started, and then people said keep doing them.”

The drawings are inspired by his wife and his time under the stay-at-home order. Ned Williams

His favorite part of the process? Crafting characters’ facial expressions.

“I love doing the faces,” said Williams. “Touching up the eyes and nose.”

The drawings feature the musings of his wife, Betsy, or his own shortcomings in quarantine, like lying in bed too much, forgetting which day it is, and opting for another glass of wine on weekday nights. When Williams is satisfied with the result, he outlines the contours in pen, and Betsy emails it off to his eager audience — now more than 30 people.

“I think people like them because they break up the day,” he said. “And bring a little humor into the house.”

A retired graphic designer, Williams is no stranger to the arts. He produced advertisements, brochures, and annual reports for Addison Wesley Publishing Company for 28 years and dabbled in illustrations for multiple books, including a few authored by his wife.

Williams uses paper, pens, and pencils — and no computers — for his sketches. Ned Williams

Now the couple spends all of their time together in their home of 52 years. They also frequently take walks in the Cochran Wildlife Sanctuary behind the house, a former residence for the sanctuary’s caretaker. But drawing is the highlight of his day lately.

“I didn’t have a reason to draw before, even though I always doodled,” he said. “This is an excuse to do it, and it amazes me how much time it takes from the day.”

Ned Williams

