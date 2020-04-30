Finding time for audiobooks, some sonnets, and a return to ‘Watership Down’

My main reading time is [normally] on the T on my way to and from work — and sometimes, when I’m really into a book, on my mile-long walk to and from the T stop. Since the quarantine, I have literally not once opened the novel I started right before it began. (Trying to work full-time while homeschooling three children also makes it harder to find time to read.) I still listen to audiobooks, however, while doing the dishes at night. I’m almost done with the final Mantel Cromwell novel .

It may sound surprising, but I have been reading about other pandemics and disasters to help give me historical perspective on what’s happening right now. “Kyrie,” sonnets by Ellen Bryant Voight, hauntingly narrate a range of experiences during the war and the influenza epidemic in 1917-18. The novel “Promise” by Minrose Gwin vividly recreates how two families shattered by a tornado in 1930s Mississippi stagger forward after so much loss. For pure escape into metaphysics, I turn to “Book of My Nights,” poetry by Li-Young Lee.

— Clara Silverstein, Dover

I’m rereading, and have just about finished, “Watership Down” by Richard Adams. He is a masterful storyteller, and his gentle intelligence infuses every word in this endlessly entertaining and suspenseful adventure story, where the characters just happen to be rabbits. Oh, how I’ve loved spending time with Hazel and Bigwig and Fiver again! I can think of no better escape during these troubled times.

— Stephen Hochbrunn, Boxford

