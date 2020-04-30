What’s happening (digitally) in the local arts world

JANELLE MONAÉ PAYS IT FORWARD Psychedelic future-funk songstress and rapper Janelle Monaé is the latest star to appear in Verizon’s weekly “Pay It Forward” concert series , which has featured artists including Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish streaming live from home. Per use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon has promised to donate $10 (up to $2.5 million) to a fund supporting small businesses hurting from the impact of the virus. April 30, 8 p.m; streamable for a week after the performance on Verizon’s social media platforms. verizon.com/PayItForwardLive

LOVE FROM PHILLY Philadelphia bands together for a weekend in support of music grantmakers 30amp. Friday showcases underground artists and Saturday offers a jazz festival, while Sunday caps things off with headliners including Kurt Vile, John Oates, and G. Love. May 1-3. lovefromphilly.live

Advertisement

NEW YORK GUITAR FESTIVAL The offline gathering was canceled, but the New York Guitar Festival is going forward with an homage to Harlem blues musician Reverend Gary Davis on its YouTube channel, posting videos each day starting May 4 at 4 p.m. Performers include Bill Frisell, Rosanne Cash, and Amythyst Kiah. Access is free, but donations are suggested to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. www.newyorkguitarfestival.org

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

CARNEGIE HALL FRIDAYS Carnegie has already launched a new series called Live With Carnegie Hall, where a rotating set of hosts presents recorded excerpts and conversation (Angélique Kidjo and Emanuel Ax have each taken recent episodes, Joshua Bell is due next). Now comes a new series, Carnegie Hall Fridays, which will provide encore broadcasts of performances previously recorded by medici.tv, now streaming free for 72 hours each. First up, beginning May 1, will be Joyce DiDonato and Yannick Nézet-Séguin with Schubert’s “Winterreise” from Dec. 15, 2019. medici.tv or carnegiehall.org

Advertisement

BOSTON BAROQUE After taking some time to adjust to the current reality, musical organizations large and small are now tapping their archives and rolling out new streaming platforms. This week, Martin Pearlman’s Boston Baroque launched a portal on its website for full-length operas and concerts — each program will stream free for 30 days, after which it will be available on demand at Amazon Prime Video. First up, streaming now, is the ensemble’s excellent 2015 performance of Handel’s “Agrippina,” with Susanna Phillips in the title role, David Hansen as Nero, and Amanda Forsythe as Poppea. baroque.boston/live

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN As a benefit for Berkshire Theatre Group, the Pittsfield-based company will present a livestreamed broadcast on May 10 of Hershey Felder’s solo show about the long life and extraordinary career of one of the greatest of all American songwriters. Felder will be performing the show live from Florence, Italy. Tickets go for $50 per household, with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting Berkshire Theatre Group, and can be purchased by phone at 413-997-4444 or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Following the performance, audience members can converse with Felder via text or online. In my 2015 Globe review of the East Coast premiere of “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin’’ at Boston’s Cutler Majestic Theatre, I described it as an “affectionate portrait of Berlin’’ that also gives “free rein to [Felder’s] own joy in showmanship’’ and is “not bashful about pulling — make that yanking — the heartstrings.’’

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN

Dance

KELLEY DONOVAN & DANCERS The intrepid Donovan has been a mainstay of Boston’s contemporary dance scene for more than two decades. She and her company have just launched KD&D-TV to digitally share 20 years of the company’s work. The plan is to release a new full performance video each Tuesday, and the first released is “Borrowed Bones,” a gorgeously fluid, powerful work from 2009 about transformation that explores themes of acceptance, impermanence, and letting go. It’s free, but donating the cost of a ticket is one way to offer support. kddcompany.wordpress.com/kdd-tv-weekly-video-archive/

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

GERHARD RICHTER: PAINTING AFTER ALL One of the art world’s most deflating surrenders to the coronavirus pandemic had to be the Metropolitan Museum’s March 12 shutdown — not in small part due to the indefinite suspension of “Gerhard Richter: Painting After All,” the omnibus exhibition of the artist’s work, which had opened just eight days before. Richter’s dominance over at least a couple of generations of contemporary painters really isn’t up for debate. And while the obvious question remains unanswered, thankfully — might this have been the last major exhibition of the 88-year-old Richter’s work in his lifetime? — it would be an awful conclusion to a remarkable career. There’s no possible substitute for experiencing in person the wondrous sprawl of Richter’s multifarious output, but the Met is doing what it can with a slate of online features that draw you closer to Richter’s chilly genius — but not too close. Richter, for all his fame, remains intensely inscrutable, an enigma to the last, which I dearly hope this is not. www.metmuseum.org/primer/gerhard-richter#a-master-of-painting

Advertisement

N+T ASKS Now + There is the local nonprofit responsible for the most intriguing and provocative works of public art across the Boston landscape in recent years. Pat Falco’s “Mock” faux triple-decker dropped in the Seaport as a critique of the current housing crisis was one example. Nick Cave’s inflatable cartoon nightmares in Uphams Corner was another. Now the organization is hosting a weekly “N+T Asks” conversation about creative interaction in this time of social distancing. The series has already tackled big-picture issues like “What Can Artists Do Now?” Next up: “Can Today’s Crisis Spark Tomorrow’s Cultural Equity?” 12:30 p.m., May 1. Coming next week: “Is Arts Activism Enough?,” which contemplates a wider scope of involvement that doesn’t see artists making and thinking so much as doing. 12:30 p.m., May 8. Register in advance via www.nowandthere.org

OCTOBER NOON Harvard Art Museums painting conservator Kate Smith’s rapturous tour across the surface of George Inness’s “October Noon” — her favorite painting in the museums’ entire, rather impressive collection — is a reminder of the pure joy art can give, not to mention the refuge it offers in trying times. www.harvardartmuseums.org/article/staff-picks-conservator-kate-smith-s-favorite-work-of-art

MURRAY WHYTE

CONNECTICUT ART TRAIL The trail, which visits 22 of Connecticut’s museums and historic sites, has gone virtual with lectures, exhibition tours, and more. Highlights include an audio tour of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s yummy exhibition, “Savor: A Revolution in Food Culture,” and video of Madeline Hollander’s March 12 site-specific performance for three dancers inside Eva LeWitt’s colorful installation “Untitled (Mesh A-J)” at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. ctarttrail.org/virtual-trails/

Advertisement

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

THE DANGEROUS SHOW This sketch, stand-up, and music show streams from Rhode Island under the banner of The Empire Revue. This week’s guests include comedian Andrew Mayer, who just released a delightful album called “Having a Nice Time,” and singer-songwriters Mark Cutler and Morgan Johnston. Details on the livestream are available on the Empire Revue’s Facebook page. May 3, 7 p.m. $8, empire-revue.brownpapertickets.com

ARTISANAL COMEDY Host Bethany Van Delft is stepping up the star wattage of her guest comics in the new livestreaming age, with Phoebe Robinson and Ophira Eisenberg on the bill this week along with Mav Viola, Opey Olagbaju, and a comic to watch in Tina Friml. May 6, 9 p.m. Instagram: @bethanyvandelft

FAIRY TALES WITH NONYE Nonye Brown-West rewrites fairy tales and casts her comedian friends as the characters in this loose, improvised show on Zoom. This week, it’s Rumpelstiltskin with Brittany Carney in the title role, Emily Duke as The Miller’s Daughter, Melissa Rocha as The King, and Nonye as The Miller. May 7, 8 p.m. Zoom info on www.nonyecomedy.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

PORTER SQUARE BOOKS STORY TIME Doria the Storyteller drops in the Porter Square Books Instagram Live this Wednesday to read from her favorite picture books to children and their families. Sound effects and silliness will abound. May 6, 11 a.m., Free, www.instagram.com/porter-square-books

JEFF JAM SINGALONGS Start your days with upbeat tunes from Jeff Jam, who sings, dances, and jumps live on Patreon.com every weekday morning. Jam jiggles to originals as well as popular children’s classics. Patreon subscribers can also play back any of his livestreams or posts as they please. 9 a.m., $1/month, www.patreon.com/jeffjamfunclub

WIZARD SCHOOL VIRTUAL SCAVENGER HUNT This virtual wizarding adventure allows families to search for characters, places, and magical objects from the Harry Potter series, all from the comfort of their home. Teams of up to four will track down serpents, giants, and golden snitches, and drop by some famous museums on the way — think Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and more. May 9, 2 p.m., $60, www.watsonadventures.com

DITI KOHLI

Cancellation announcements

Newport Folk Festival

Newport Jazz Festival

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, through May 2