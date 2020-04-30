Books that take you places

Now, when we’re stuck close to home and travel is curtailed, is the time to settle in with a book that takes you away. Here are a handful we think offer a strong sense of place, a good read, and a great escape.

So wrote author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Anna Quindlen in “How Reading Changed My Life.” The best books have the power to transport us to other worlds with their vivid descriptions of people and places. “Gone With the Wind,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Love in the Time of Cholera,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Under the Tuscan Sun,” we loved these books for their atmospheric beauty, where the setting is also a muse.

“Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home.”

The Great Alone

By Kristin Hannah

This tension-filled novel vividly captures the desolation, harshness, and loneliness of living in an isolated Alaskan town. A struggling Vietnam veteran, with post traumatic stress, decides to move his family to Alaska for a chance at a new beginning. They’re totally unprepared for the harshness and work required just to survive. Things go downhill quickly, as the dark hours of winter approach, animals attack, and their food runs low. There’s pressure cooker domestic violence and a fiercely loyal mother-daughter relationship that may bring tears to your eyes. If you’ve ever had dreams of going off the grid or making it in the wild, this book will set you straight. But even through its darkness, Hannah makes Alaska shine.

Where the Crawdads Sing

By Delia Owens

“Sometimes she heard night-sounds she didn’t know or jumped from lightning too close, but whenever she stumbled, it was the land who caught her. Until at last, at some unclaimed moment, the heart-pain seeped away like water into sand. Still there, but deep. Kya laid her hand upon the breathing, wet earth, and the marsh became her mother.”

So writes Owens in this poetic ode to the beauty of the marshlands and swamps of North Carolina. It’s a story about a young girl abandoned, forced to fend for herself in southern backwaters, and her growing relationship with the natural world around her. Owens’s descriptions put us right there.

“Autumn leaves don’t fall; they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar. Reflecting sunlight, they swirled and sailed and fluttered on the wind drafts.”

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane

By Lisa See

“Rice is to nourish,” A-ma says. “Tea is to heal. Always remember that food is medicine, and medicine is food. If you take care of the trees, the trees will take care of you.”

With poetic prose and deep respect, See transports us to the remote mountains of China, where the traditional Akha people farm a rare tea. Here, we discover a beautiful land, the soothing and inevitable rhythms of nature, and learn about the spiritual beliefs and traditions of the Yunnan village people. Against this backdrop, See interweaves a story about the bond between a mother and daughter, and the constant strife between the modern and traditional. We wanted to discover this beautiful village ourselves, and slowly enjoy a cup of their rare tea.

Louise Penny has won about every crime fiction award there is for her series set in the fictional village of Three Pines, Quebec.

Inspector Gamache Series

By Louise Penny

We’ve already preordered “All the Devils Are Here,” due out Sept. 1. This will be Penny’s 16th book in the Inspector Gamache series. There’s a mystery to each one, which Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Surete du Quebec is charged with solving. There’s always tension and surprises. And there’s always Three Pines, the fictional village set in Quebec, where Gamache lives, along with a lovable cast of characters. The small-town atmosphere is beautifully captured in Penny’s wonderful descriptions of the people-filled square, the warm bistro where friends gather, the slow pace, the community comradery, and the simple pleasures of a tiny, idyllic village. The village, based on Penny’s hometown of Knowlton in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, is so alluring, that tourism has spiked in the area.

State of Wonder

By Ann Patchett

You’ll journey to the moisture-laden, buzzing, tangle-y, heavy-aired Amazon jungle in this female, against-all-odds explorer tale. Readers follow Dr. Marina Singh, who leaves her beloved Minnesota home to search for a deceased lab mate. Upon arriving, she writes: “With every inhalation she felt she was introducing unseen particles of plant life into her body, tiny spores that bedded down in between her cilia and set about taking root. An insect flew against her ear, emitting a sound so piercing that her head snapped back as if struck.”

Later, in the jungle: “She had learned in time to brush instead of slap as slapping only served to pump the entire contents of the insect, which was doubtlessly already burrowed into the skin with some entomological protuberance, straight into the bloodstream.”

Patchett’s descriptions of the nearly suffocating, insect-infested Amazon jungle are so real, we felt itchy just reading them.

Widows of Malabar Hill

By Sujata Massey

This is the first in a new series by Massey, who also penned the award-winning mysteries featuring Japanese-American antiques dealer Rei Shimura. This one, set during the 1920s in India, features Perveen Mistry, Bombay’s first female lawyer. She’s selected to represent three widows living in purdah (secluded women-only quarters), who would like to give their inheritances to charity.

Massey easily transports you to Bombay and Calcutta with her vivid descriptions of the sights, sounds, smells, and flavors of the cities. The sensory-rich story, with a mystery at its heart, also delivers an enthralling peek into India’s traditional customs, the treatment of women, and the complex diverse mix of religious beliefs.

To the Bright Edge of the World

By Eowyn Ivey

Ivey’s first novel, “The Snow Child,” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and captured the ethereal, mystical beauty of Alaska. This one, also set in Alaska, is a journey into the region’s wild, untamed wilderness. The novel is set in 1885, an age of exploration and prospecting, and a time when the West was abuzz with opportunity. A group of explorers heads into the Alaskan Territory, among them Colonel Allen Forrester, who leaves his wife, Sophie, behind in Oregon. There are underlying battles: humans against nature, the wild versus the tame, the real and the imagined. Ever-present is the unforgiving landscape of Alaska, its mountains, gorges, canyons, forests, glaciers, rivers, and frozen tundra.

