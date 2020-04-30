Boston secrets, a North Pole splurge, and pain remedies for travel

Think you know everything about the quirky side of Boston’s history and landmarks? Kim Foley MacKinnon’s newest book, “Secret Boston: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” will make you think again. Filled with fun and unusual facts that reveal strange and forgotten corners of MacKinnon’s hometown, Secret Boston answers questions you didn’t even know you had. Ever wondered about the costumed bear playing music in the subway? Or which city nickname was originally used as an insult? How about which iconic Boston sight was created by a nun? Much more than a travel guide, Secret Boston is a perfect book to enjoy curled in an armchair while staying at home. MacKinnon has partnered with Jamaica Plain-based Turtle Swamp Brewery, which is selling her book online, along with their tasty selection of beers available for delivery or curbside pickup. $20.95. turtleswampbrewing.square.site/s/order

The Palace Elisabeth overlooks the largest main square in Dalmatia on Croatia’s island of Hvar and dates back to the 13th century when it was the Duke’s palace during Venetian rule.

DREAM NOW, ENJOY FIVE-STAR LUXURY LATER

While dreaming about future adventures, add Croatia’s island of Hvar to your destination wish list. Hailed as the island in Europe with the most hours of sun per year, Hvar now also boasts its first five-star hotel, the Palace Elisabeth. Opening in June, overlooking the largest main square in Dalmatia, the newly renovated hotel dates back to the 13th century when it was the Duke’s palace during Venetian rule. The 45 rooms and suites showcase Venetian and Austrian architectural elements preserved during renovation, and offer stunning views of the Adriatic Sea. Additional amenities include yacht rentals and an indoor swimming pool. Rates from $495. www.suncanihvar.com/palace-elisabeth-hvar-heritage-hotel.html Until international travel opens once again, enjoy a live view of the island’s port and the Pakleni islands in the distance, especially stunning at sunrise and sunset. g0.ipcamlive.com/player/player.php?alias=59a019fd687c6

The nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Years of Victory brings guests to the geographic North Pole.

NORTH POLE TOUR RATES UNCHANGED IN 2021

Plan ahead for a trip to the North Pole with Poseidon Expeditions’s Top of the World adventure aboard 50 Years of Victory, a nuclear-powered icebreaker. The tour company recently announced that rates for summer 2021 departures — scheduled in July and August — will mirror rates for summer 2020. Traveling to 90º north latitude, the 13-day program includes activities on the ice at the North Pole; Zodiac landings on Franz Josef Land, an infrequently visited archipelago of 192 islands; one-night pre-cruise hotel accommodations in Murmansk; helicopter sightseeing tours; and all transfers to/from the airport and ship. The vessels can host 128 passengers in comfortable accommodations, all with exterior views. Public spaces include dining room; aft salon for lectures and socializing; bar and lounge; library; gym, two saunas; swimming pool with heated seawater; and modern clinic staffed by a physician. The 14-member staff includes a marine biologist, geologist, glaciologist, historian, geographer, Zodiac master, visual artist, Citizen Science organizer, musician and massage therapist. Early Bird discounted rates (confirmed before Oct. 31, 2020) start at $29,445 per person. In addition, the crew and expedition team gratuities will be included in 2021 rates. +1-347-801-2610,

poseidonexpeditions.com/northpole/north-pole-icebreaker-cruise/

Chukka Corduroy, the newest footwear offering for men and women by Lems is lightweight and vegan-friendly.

VEGAN-FRIENDLY SHOES FOR LOCAL STROLLS

Need a break from the news? With gyms closed and social-distancing rules in place, the best option for sanity can be a stroll around the block. Those looking for an all-around walking shoe may want to check out Chukka Corduroy, the newest footwear offering for men and women by Lems. Lightweight and vegan-friendly, the comfy corduroy shoes have a wide toe box for room to breathe (and avoid jammed toes). When travel once again resumes, the flexible shoes will easily squeeze into a backpack. Available in three colors: Green Kush, Moon Dust, and Space Jelly. $120. lemsshoes.com/products/mens-chukka-corduroy

Life Elements Ache + Pain stick is an organically grown hemp-derived CBD product with arnica, turmeric, and calendula.

EASE ACHES AND PAINS WHEN TRAVELING OR AT HOME

Hiking, biking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities — as well as travel in general — can cause all kinds of pain, from sore muscles to inflammation, cramps, and tightness. During the current pandemic, working from home, helping kids with school assignments, and other housebound activities can also add stress to your weary self. Find relief with the new Life Elements Ache + Pain stick, an organically grown hemp-derived CBD product with arnica, turmeric, and calendula. The roll-on applicator is easy to use in hard to reach places. Half or 2-ounce travel sizes will fit in your pocket (now), and can be slipped in your carry-on (later), when you’re once again on-the-go. Available in four strengths, from 125 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams for pain levels 1-10. Prices start at $30. https://lifeelements.com/products/ache-and-pain-relief

NECEE REGIS