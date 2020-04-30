He’s been around the world for his restaurants. Maybe the moon is next?

Since he travels more than 300 days out of the year, Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s idea of an ideal vacation is staying home and relaxing. Home to the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America” is Japan, New York, and Hawaii, where he and his wife of 40 years, Keiko, live. Morimoto, 64, said he is looking forward to the opening (albeit delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic) of his newest restaurant, Momosan, in the new Hub Hall at The Hub on Causeway, a development that includes retail, hospitality, and entertainment tenants. “I am looking forward to being a part of the all-new Hub Hall and offering the Momosan experience to locals, tourists, and TD Garden attendees,” Morimoto said. “Momosan is all about enjoying ramen, grilled skewers, beer, and sake in a fun, casual, and energetic environment.” Known for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients, Morimoto has launched restaurants around the world, and published two cookbooks. We caught up with Morimoto, who grew up in Hiroshima, to talk about all things travel.

I travel over 300 days a year visiting my restaurants around the world and don’t take much vacation time. For me, a vacation is not having to fly anywhere and being home to relax.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I like to experience the local cuisine whenever possible, so what I will eat or drink really depends on where I’m visiting.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I travel so much for my restaurants and have been fortunate that those trips have literally taken me around the world. The only place that I haven’t been yet, but would love to visit, is the moon.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I like to wear white shorts and sneakers by Nike Air Force 1 and always carry my Rimowa and Tumi luggage on flights to save time at the airports.

Aisle or window?

Aisle, because I can get up and out of my seat without worrying about interrupting other passengers on their journey.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

In Japan, we have stay-over school trips in elementary school and junior high school. I always looked forward to those trips with my friends.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I am fortunate to usually stay at hotels where my restaurants are located, such as the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, MGM Grand Las Vegas, and the Mondrian Doha (in Qatar), so those are nice guilty pleasures of mine. I also like to escape into movies and some of my favorites are “Ocean’s 8” and “50 First Kisses,” which is a Japanese movie based on the USA version of “50 First Dates.”

Best travel tip?

Travel with an open mind and be ready to experience anything. Planning an itinerary is great, but when someone is ready to embrace anything on a trip, that can often lead them to very special places they might not have seen otherwise.

JULIET PENNINGTON