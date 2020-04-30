True love, true vision, true inspiration, and true genius

COMFORT ZONE: The Globe’s Comfort Zone section draws inspiration from readers as well as staff members. Do you have a personal story to share? Advice, a tip, or a hack to suggest? An act of kindness you want the world to know about? E-mail details to the editors at arts@globe.com .

Welcome back to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. It’s not just me, right? Life is settling into a groove — more restaurants are figuring out the pickup-and-delivery model, late-night TV without live laughter sounds less flat, and judging acquaintances’ interior decorating skills is officially curiosity, not nosiness. Every day, we think and say things that would have sounded like Mad Libs mere weeks ago: “The neighbors want to swap a jigsaw puzzle for garlic.” “Add Sheila to the list of dogs to pet.” “Not covering your face when you go out makes the governor of New York sad.” Things are more comfortable but still weird. We’re here to distract you.

ARTSALIVE: The Globe’s new ArtsAlive initiative brings exclusive content from local cultural institutions to the palm of your hand (or whatever screen format you prefer). Dazzling talents — singers, dancers, musicians, actors, museum curators, conductors, and more — appear in the videos, each a quick hit of creativity to brighten your day. Take a break and click here to see and hear for yourself. Fair warning: there’s a nonzero chance that “I Could Have Danced All Night” will get stuck in your head.

TV: It’s a big week for the small screen. Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel “Normal People” transforms into “a beautifully done series about love, sex, and class in Ireland that features a pair of indelible lead performances,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Marianne, delivers “a stellar performance,” and Paul Mescal “is a revelation” as Connell. The dozen 30-minute episodes are streaming on Hulu.

Greg Daniels is back with “Upload,” which Gilbert describes as “a digital-mind story with a singular identity, one that blends sci-fi with romantic comedy, social satire, and, wedged in there neatly, crime drama.” That’s a higher concept than we’ve come to expect from the TV genius behind “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” but the execution makes the afterlife-set series soar. All 10 Season 1 episodes drop Friday on Amazon.

Better known than Daniels but far from equally consistent, Ryan Murphy is the co-creator (with Ian Brennan) of the disappointing “Hollywood,” which Gilbert says is “not healing so much as disturbing.” The seven-part series is available on Netflix starting Friday.

In this week’s Ask Matthew, Gilbert has just what the doctor ordered — advice for a reader in search of medical shows that aren’t “ER” or “Grey’s Anatomy.” Mix and match his suggestions, and you can impress your fellow couch potatoes by diagnosing a patient on one show with an ailment from another one (like porphyria on “House” and “Scrubs,” to pick a not-at-all-random example).

Ashton Sanders (left) and Jeffrey Wright, in "All Day and a Night." Matt Kennedy/Courtesy Netflix

FILM: Written and directed by “Black Panther” co-writer Joe Robert Cole, starring “Moonlight” costar Ashton Sanders, “All Day and a Night” earns 2½ stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr, who says the Netflix Original “plays like an urban crime thriller made with more earnestness than style.” The star’s “focused intensity meshes in fascinating ways with the more mercurial, outwardly violent performance of Jeffrey Wright” as the Sanders character’s father. The film is available Friday.

In the fine tradition of “Clueless” and “Ten Things I Hate About You,” writer-director Alice Wu’s “The Half of It” moves a classic love story to a contemporary high school, and sparks fly. The film “has tart things to say about growing up bookish, Asian, and gay in small-town America while coating the proceedings in John Hughes-style powdered sugar,” Burr says in a 2½-star review. It premieres on Netflix Friday.

The article of clothing that gives its name to “Deerskin,” Burr says, “wants to be the only jacket in the entire world” (you read that correctly). The film, set in the Pyrenees, “gently lifts off from reality into another, goofier, more murderous plane of existence.” The three-star effort from writer-director Quentin Dupieux, whom Burr understatedly describes as “not a normal filmmaker,” is available through the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theaters Friday.

Need a laugh? Here are eight hilarious movies that are so entertaining, you’ll want to put on gloves so you can high-five, or at least bump elbows with, the eight Globe arts experts who suggested them. “The missing link between the Marx brothers and Monty Python” isn’t how I’ve ever thought of “A Hard Day’s Night,” but thanks to editor and writer Mark Feeney, I will now.

Is crying a better fit just now? You’re not alone there, either. A different, overlapping set of Globe staffers offer their tear-jerking movie picks, which cover seven-plus decades, three continents, and a lot of handkerchiefs.

FINE ART: This week’s Pilgrimage finds Globe art critic Murray Whyte drifting into Scarborough, Maine, where Winslow Homer fled the ruckus of Manhattan. In 1883, the painter was enjoying “a comfortable life at the center of the American art world,” but something was missing. At Prouts Neck, White writes, “Homer found something far more complex: An inner richness much of his previous work lacked.”

Mia and Jun, Allston, Massachusetts Rania Matar/Courtesy of the artist and Robert Klein Gallery, Boston

PHOTOGRAPHY: “Physical distancing but not social distancing” is how photographer Rania Matar describes her new project, a series of portraits of Greater Boston residents behind their windows and doors. She issued a call for subjects less than a month ago and has already made dozens of digital images. “I’m humbled by the response,” the Brookline resident tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “People have time, and we’re all craving connection.”

A few keystrokes away, the Library of Congress offers a wider angle on an earlier challenging time in American history. The Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Photograph Collection — 175,000 images made by government photographers between 1935 and 1944 — “show a democratic art form in the act of documenting a democratic society, and demonstrating just how good photography could be at democracy and art both,” writes Mark Feeney.

MENTAL HEALTH: The latest installment in Meredith Goldstein’s Taking Care interview series features Bob Linscott, assistant director of the LGBT Aging Project at the Fenway Institute. Among other topics, they discuss caregivers — but “[y]ou’ve got to take care of your own self” is good advice for everyone.

What a relief it was to learn that I’m not the only one who’s been accessorizing face masks with eye makeup so elaborate that it evokes Egyptian hieroglyphs. “My work-from-home wardrobe has settled into a rotation, but my eyelids are my blank canvas, never the same twice,” writes the Globe’s Zoë Madonna.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: Boston Baroque is back — virtually. After a pause to adjust to sequestration, it’s offering a 2015 production of Handel’s “Agrippina” free on its website for a month, reports Madonna. Mozart, Monteverdi, and Bach are on deck.

FOOD & DINING: Globe correspondent Kara Baskin goes foraging and returns with additions to the ranks of restaurants open for takeout and delivery. They include an early sign of summer: Barking Crab lobster rolls.

BUT REALLY: Forty days — the root of “quarantine” — have passed since March 23, when Massachusetts introduced its stay-at-home advisory, extended this week through at least May 18. And as if to rub it in, here comes the nice weather, which seems to make an awful lot of people want to go somewhere crowded with a bare face and rub up against a stranger. Please fight that urge. Hang tough! Wear your mask! Save a life!







