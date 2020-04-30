Where to get takeout and delivery this weekend, from caviar to nachos and beer

In Inman Square, the lovely Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Moona (243 Hampshire St. at Springfield Street) offers takeout and delivery Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. Get hummus, feta fritters, beef tagine, and even a roast lamb dinner for six.

Another week, another roster of scrumptious dining options from restaurants throughout the city and beyond, including the return of beloved favorites, at-home caviar, and Cinco de Mayo parties to go. As ever, confirm hours and options before getting your heart set on a meal, as details are subject to change.

The Back Bay’s Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St. at Columbus Avenue) reopens for delivery and takeout on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m., as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. On Cinco de Mayo, get a $48 box of six tacos, churros, and chips with guacamole. Starting May 6, get spicy treats like Cheeto-dusted corn, pulled pork empanadas, queso, and margarita mix to go.

In welcome taco news, Arlington’s La Victoria Taqueria (12 Medford St. at Massachusetts Avenue) and Somerville’s El Potro (61 Union Square) have each reopened. La Victoria is open from 11 a.m. for takeout, with their traditional menu of burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and tortas; El Potro serves enchiladas, nachos, and tacos.

Victoria Torta at La Victoria Taqueria in Arlington. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

And South Boston’s Loco (412 W. Broadway at F Street) puts together a Cinco de Mayo party pack with guacamole, nachos, wings, tacos, hot sauce, sunglasses, and even miniature pinatas in case you really need to whack something. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 5; boxes serve up to six people for $150.

Lobster roll and fries at the Barking Crab. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Showing the vague promise of summer, the Barking Crab (88 Sleeper St. at Seaport Boulevard) begins serving $25 lobster rolls on Friday, May 1, for takeout. Visit Wednesday through Sunday starting at noon. Each meal includes coleslaw, Cape Cod chips, and a chocolate chip cookie. Buy a four-pack of Harpoon for $12.

Row 34's warm buttered lobster roll. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Meanwhile, Fort Point’s Row 34 (383 Congress St. at Boston Wharf Road) offers lobster roll kits for pickup on Friday and Saturdays, with orders starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. Pair with a $25 bottle of Sauvignon blanc.

Roslindale’s Effie’s Kitchen (37 Poplar St. at Washington Street) has reopened for takeout gyros, souvlaki, and more. Call ahead; they don’t accept walk-ins.

The souvlaki sandwich with pork at Effie's in Roslindale. Suzanne Kreiter

Poutine parlor Saus serves chicken and veggie at-home meal kits feeding four people for $50, complete with fries, sauces, coleslaw, and pickles. Add wine or beer to your order. Delivery is free between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on select days.

The cumin lamb burger at Home Taste. John Tlumacki

Watertown’s Home Taste (58 Mt. Auburn St. at Summer Street), known for strappy, spicy hand-pulled noodles, offers delivery and takeout (as well as curbside pickup at its Arlington location). Fend off the rainy chill with cumin lamb noodles and hot and sour soup.

If you’re feeling decadent, order oysters and caviar from East Boston Oysters (www.eastbostonoysters.com), which accepts requests on Tuesday evenings for weekend delivery of salmon roe, Italian sturgeon, even shucking knives. Deliveries also come with access to a shucking tutorial.

Spanish seafood cassoulet at Sycamore in Newton.

Vegan pop-up Littleburg (www.littleburgveg.com) offers prepared delivered and to-go meals ($30 minimum delivery) on weekends to be placed by Thursday at 5 p.m.: build-your-own gyros, pan pizza, moussaka, and more, plus provisions you didn’t know you needed, like pistachio pesto.

Finally, beloved Newton neighborhood restaurant Sycamore (755 Beacon St. at Sumner Street) reemerges on the dining scene with a sophisticated takeout menu Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m.: bluefish pate, confit duck leg, baked mushroom pasta, even sugary beignets. Order same-day from 11 a.m.

