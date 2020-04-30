Calif. coalition pushes for pot tax break amid coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES — A coalition of marijuana companies, churches, and advocacy groups is asking California Governor Gavin Newsom for a temporary cut in the state’s hefty pot taxes.

The group that includes the California State Conference of the NAACP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, and the industry group Southern California Coalition warned in a letter to the governor that the coronavirus crisis and a crashing economy will take an especially heavy toll on businesses run by minorities who were disproportionately targeted during the decades-long drug war.

“If action is not taken now many of our business colleagues and friends may be pushed into the gray, or worse, back into the illicit market,” said the letter, dated April 23.