2-alarm fire strikes commercial building in West Roxbury

A two alarm blaze ripped through a one story commercial building in West Roxbury Thursday evening, Boston fire said.
The fire broke out at 37 Morrell St. at about 5:35 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter.
There was heavy fire when firefighters arrived and thick black smoke was covering the neighborhood.
The building's roof later collapsed, Boston fire said. Firefighters knocked the fire down at around 5:40 p.m.
Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, Boston fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston fire said.
An estimate of the damage to the building has not been determined, he said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at Adam.Sennott@globe.om