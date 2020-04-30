Alleged porch package thief captured by Boston police in East Boston

A Boston man was arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing packages in front of a home in East Boston Wednesday morning, police said.
Around 10:20 a.m., officers received a report of a larceny in progress at a house on Princeton Street, Boston police said in a statement. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Steven Ayala-Conde, was allegedly seen putting packages in his coat and pants before fleeing on foot toward Meridian Street.
An officer on detail saw Ayala-Conde walking near Border Street and tried to apprehend him, police said. Ayala-Conde escaped, but dropped several items including packages and a cell phone.
A Boston police K-9 unit searched the area and found Ayala-Conde hiding under the back porch of a vacant building at 7 Monmouth St., police said.
Ayala-Conde was arrested and is facing charges of trespassing; larceny under $250; and buying, receiving, or concealing stolen goods, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court.
