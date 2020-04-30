Boston sees lowest high temperature for April on record

But that’s the warmest it got this month — the first time this has happened since Boston weather records were first kept in 1872, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alan Dunham.

The city hit 62 degrees on April 6 and 7, which isn’t too shabby for a month that tends to feel more like the tail end of winter than the start of spring.

This month was pretty cold and damp, and Boston saw its lowest high temperature for April on record.

The average temperature in Boston from April 1 through April 29 was 44.5 degrees, making this April the 19th coldest on record, Dunham said.

The lowest temperature this month was 31 degrees on April 1. Boston was also 3.5 degrees below average this April, compared to 3.6 degrees above average for this month last year.

“We haven’t gotten into any real warm spells,” Dunham said. “We’ve had a lot of rain and clouds for the month."

Thursday marks the 18th day in a row where Boston has had at least a trace of precipitation, Dunham said. Several wind and rain storms have also swept across Massachusetts since the start of the month, and Thursday night and Friday will be pretty wet.

Temperatures are expected to hit the high 60s over the weekend: a warm welcome for the start of May. But Dunham said it’s still too soon to predict what weather May will bring.

