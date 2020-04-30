Entrepreneur to lead virtual tour of Wuhan from Cape Cod home

A local travel entrepreneur will moderate a virtual tour of Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have started, on Thursday night from the comfort of his Cape Cod home.
Stephen Oddo, founder and ceo of Walks, said he hopes the 7 p.m. tour, will give a balanced view of the city. The tour won’t focus on coronavirus, but instead will highlight history and culture.
“There’s been, I think, a lot of misinformation and uninformed people talking about this place and I just feel like it’s important for us to support travel and support culture and maybe change preconceptions about a place,” he said in a telephone interview.
The Wuhan tour will be led by a guide in the city. Oddo will moderate from Massachusetts. The one-hour tour is being offered as part of his company’s new Virtual Tours From Home the company started after the pandemic shut down travel. Usually,the company offers walking tours of some of the world’s greatest cities, including London, Rome and Paris.
All virtual tours cost $10, and visitors will receive a $25 voucher for any in-person Walks tour, valid for 2 years, the company said.
“It’s not a replacement for travel but it’s something to keep everybody motivated, keep everybody excited,” he said. “People have been feeling stuck at home and wanting to get out more and definitely want to go and experience more things in a big way and so this is a safe way to do that.”
