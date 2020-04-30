Entrepreneur to lead virtual tour of Wuhan from Cape Cod home

A local travel entrepreneur will moderate a virtual tour of Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have started, on Thursday night from the comfort of his Cape Cod home.

Stephen Oddo, founder and ceo of Walks, said he hopes the 7 p.m. tour, will give a balanced view of the city. The tour won’t focus on coronavirus, but instead will highlight history and culture.

“There’s been, I think, a lot of misinformation and uninformed people talking about this place and I just feel like it’s important for us to support travel and support culture and maybe change preconceptions about a place,” he said in a telephone interview.